The New York Jets signed defensive end Jay Richardson on Monday.

Richardson, an Ohio State product, did not play in the NFL last season after seeing action in 55 games with the Raiders and Seahawks from 2007-10. The 6- foot-6, 280-pound lineman has recorded seven sacks and 86 tackles in his career.

The Jets also signed cornerback DeAngelo Smith, who last played in the NFL in 2009 for the Browns.