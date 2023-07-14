Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Jets
Published

Jets' Aaron Rodgers reveals feelings toward 'Hard Knocks' feature: 'They forced it down our throats'

The Jets were previously featured during the 2010 season

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 13 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 13

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The New York Jets are expected to be featured on HBO’s "Hard Knocks" for the second time in the show’s history, but veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers is not too excited about it. 

During a practice round of the American Century Championship on Wednesday, Rodgers told KPIX that being selected for this season of "Hard Knocks" was something that was "forced" on the Jets. 

Aaron Rodgers golfs in California

Aaron Rodgers hits his tee on the 2nd hole prior to the 2023 American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 12, 2023 in Stateline, Nevada. (Isaiah Vazquez/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images)

"I understand the appeal with us," Rodgers admitted.  

AARON RODGERS, JETS TO BE FEATURED ON 'HARD KNOCKS': REPORT

"Obviously there’s a lot of eyes on me, a lot of eyes on our team, a lot of expectations for our squad. So they forced it down our throats and we got to deal with it."

The four-time league MVP did admit there is one aspect of being on the show that he is looking forward to. 

Aaron Rodgers and Zach Wilson warm up before a training session

Quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers, #8, and Zach Wilson, #2 of the New York Jets, jog past defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich and head coach Robert Saleh during the teams OTAs at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on June 9, 2023 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

"One of the only things I like about Hard Knocks is the voice of God, who narrates it, Liev (Schreiber). I hope I get to meet him," Rodgers said with a smile. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Jets were previously spotlighted during the 2010 season, when they reached the AFC Championship under head coach Rex Ryan. 

The NFL Network reported that the Jets were among four teams this year that were eligible without volunteering. The Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints and the Washington Commanders were also considered. 

Aaron Rodgers speaks to the media

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, #8, talks to reporters after the teams OTAs at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on June 9, 2023 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Head coach Robert Saleh said last month that it would not be his choice for the Jets to be featured on the show, despite the overwhelming interest following Rodgers' trade. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I know there are several teams that would love for ‘Hard Knocks’ to be in their building. We’re just not one of them," he said at the time. 

The official announcement is expected to come sometime Friday as the Jets now focus on gearing up for training camp on July 19.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.