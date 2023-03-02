Expand / Collapse search
Carolina Panthers
Published

Jerry Richardson, founder and former owner of the Panthers, dead at 86

The Panthers made their NFL debut in 1995

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Jerry Richardson, the founder of the Carolina Panthers, died Wednesday night, the team announced. He was 86.

"Jerry Richardson's contributions to professional football in the Carolinas are historic," current Panthers co-owners David and Nicole Tepper said in a statement. "With the arrival of the Panthers in 1995, he changed the landscape of sports in the region and gave the NFL fans here a team to call their own. 

"He was incredibly gracious to me when I purchased the team, and for that I am thankful. Nicole and I extend our deepest condolences to Rosalind, the entire Richardson family, and their loved ones. We wish them much peace and comfort."

Carolina was awarded the NFL’s 29th franchise in 1993. The team would debut in 1995.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

