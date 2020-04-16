Jeff Okudah: 5 things to know about the 2020 NFL Draft prospect

Jeff Okudah is a cornerback who is looking to make the jump from college to the pros.

Okudah played high school football at South Grand Prairie in Texas. He was a five-star recruit coming out of high school and committed to Ohio State.

He was considered to be one of the top 10 players in the nation before he decided to play for the Buckeyes.

Here are five other things to know about Okudah.

1) HOW DOES HE STACK UP?

Okudah is listed at 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds. At the Scouting Combine, he was measured as having 32 5/8-inch arms and 9 1/8-inch hands. He ran a 4.48 40-yard dash, recorded 11 reps on the bench press and 41 inches at the vertical jump.

2) SOLID COLLEGIATE CAREER

Okudah made his mark on the college game during his sophomore and junior seasons. As a sophomore, he recorded 32 total tackles and eight passes defended. In his junior season, he recorded 28 tackles and three interceptions. He was also a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award.

3) ALL-AMERICAN

Okudah was named First Team All-Big Ten and a unanimous All-American selection in his junior season. Ohio State made it to the College Football Playoff in 2019 but lost in the semifinal.

4) HEARTWARMING MESSAGE

Okudah penned a letter to his mother at the beginning of the New Year. His mother, Marie, passed away in 2017 after a battle with lymphoma. He published his letter on the Players’ Tribune and described the moment he learned his mom had died.

5) WHERE WILL HE GO?

Okudah is a highly touted defensive back. He is expected to be the first defensive back taken off the board. He could go as high as No. 3 to the Detroit Lions.