Jazz draft pick Kyle Filipowski caught up in wild rumors as he's taken in 2nd round

The NBA Draft is supposed to be the happiest night of a young college basketball star’s life.

For former Duke Blue Devils center Kyle Filipowski, this week came with a whirlwind of wild allegations involving his family and the woman he’s dating,

A social media account on X, claiming to be Filipowski’s brother Daniel's, alleged a story about Filipowski and Caitlin Hutchinson had been swept under the rug for years.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Daniel urged another X user to "look up and read on Mormon grooming and brainwashing and you’ll find some intriguing details in there to connect some dots into the story that is going on here."

A separate X account, purported to be Kyle’s mother Becky's, also claimed Hutchinson started to date Filipowski when he was still in high school.

"Still 6 years older. She couldn't find a spouse in her circle so she clawed an immature money maker," a post Thursday said.

Hutchinson is reportedly 26 years old and Filipowski soon turns 21.

LEBRON JAMES' AGENT TOLD TEAMS NOT TO DRAFT SON, BRONNY, AHEAD OF LAKERS’ SELECTION: REPORT

The account noted that when Filipowski declared for the NBA Draft in April he did not include his family in his goodbye statement.

"The family gets no congratulations since Kyle chose to leave the family two years ago," an April 13 post said.

The New York Post pointed out that ESPN’s draft expert Jonathan Givony said on "The Lowe Post" podcast that NBA teams were "talking about" the age gap between Filipowski and his girlfriend.

"NBA teams are talking about the fact that they had question marks about his girlfriend being so much older than him, why was he estranged from his family because of this whole situation," Givony added on "NBA Today." "He apparently doesn’t talk to his parents or his brother, and It’s a very, very odd situation. I personally don’t understand why it would cause him to drop like this into the second round.

"There are no questions about his character, but NBA teams are talking about his nerves, and his workouts weren’t great. And when they asked him about the situation in interviews, the answers they got weren’t satisfactory for them."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Filipowski’s representatives for further comment.

The Utah Jazz selected Filipowski in the second round of the draft Thursday with the No. 32 pick.