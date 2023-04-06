Jay-Z's Roc Nation slams Italian soccer fans for 'heinous behavior' directed at Romelu Lukaku

Jay-Z’s agency Roc Nation took out a full ad in Italy’s La Gazzetta Sport to call on soccer fans to denounce their rampant racism after Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku was faced with money noises during a match Tuesday.

Lukaku, who is in his second stint with Inter Milan, was dealt with the latest racist attacks against Juventus after he scored a match-tying penalty in stoppage time to earn a 1-1 draw in the Italian Cup semifinals.

"Dear Italy," the ad began, "Do better. Want better. Be better.

"In professional football, Black players have been subjected to hatred during professional football games. The hated has displayed itself in the form of monkey chants, racial slurs and banana peels tossed at the best players in the world, as the world watches, as the children watch, as the players’ families watch.

"No one has faced any consequences for this heinous behavior. Nothing has changed. No action has been taken.

"In fact, the only person that could be held accountable is a player, if they react to this disgusting behavior during a game.

"Enough is enough.

"Hatred equals racism equals ignorance.

"In a game that unites people all over the world as fans, we should only witness the best of humanity. There is no circumstances where racism is tolerated. Italy is better than this. We are all better than this.

UEFA PRESIDENT SAYS SOCCER CLUBS CAN PUSH FOR CRIMINAL PROSECUTION TO PREVENT ABUSE OF PLAYERS

"We all on the worldwide community of sports – players, team owners, artists, brands and all fans – to denounce this racist behavior and hold bigots accountable to a human standard. One which upholds decency, respect and compassion and others.

"The first team is the human team. Let’s work together to cut racism out of the game. For good."

Michael Yormark, Roc National Sports international president, denounced the racist remarks on Tuesday.

"Tonight’s racist remarks made towards Romelu Lukaku by Juventus fans in Turin were beyond despicable and cannot be accepted," Yormark said. "Before, during, and after the penalty, he was subjected to hostile and disgusting racist abuse. Romelu celebrated in the same manner he has previously celebrated goals.

"The referee’s response was to award a yellow card to Romelu. Romelu deserves an apology from Juventus, and I expect the league to condemn the behavior of this group of Juventus supporters immediately. The Italian authorities must use this opportunity to tackle racism, rather than punish the victim of the abuse."

Lukaku has been subjected to racist chants on several occasions during his two stints at Inter.

"History repeats. Been through it in 2019 ... and 2023 again … I hope the league really take actions for real this time because this beautiful game should be enjoyed by everyone," he added on Instagram.

The Italian league condemned the actions of the fans.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.