Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published
Last Update 10 mins ago

Jay Cutler feeling possible neurological effects of playing football: 'CTE is coming at some point'

Cutler played 12 seasons in the NFL with three different teams

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Jay Cutler played 12 seasons in the NFL with the Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins, with his last snaps coming during the 2017 season.

Cutler, 38, suffered a few injuries during his career and, while he feels fine physically, he revealed in an episode of Barstool Sports’ "Pardon My Take" that he’s starting to feel the neurological effects of repeated blows to the head from playing the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I would say memory and stuff like that," the former Pro Bowler said. "CTE is coming at some point... without a doubt."

He estimated he suffered more than a dozen concussions in his entire football career.

TOM BRADY TALKS AARON RODGERS, PACKERS DRAMA: 'HE'S GOING TO MAKE THE CHOICES HE FEELS ARE BEST FOR HIM'

"The Texans one was bad. I think we were playing Washington and I got — it was a DB, I forgot who it was — and I just got slung around. He just slung me around and threw me down and the side of my head hit and that's one of the only times I was out out. I was out for a second, then got up and walked off," he said.

"I don't know. I think if you play long enough, it's gonna happen to you."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cutler played in 153 games during his career. He recorded 35,133 passing yards, 227 touchdown passes and 160 interceptions.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_