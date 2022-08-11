Expand / Collapse search
New England Patriots
Published

James White, 3-time Super Bowl champion, retires from NFL

White played his entire eight-year career with the Patriots

By Ryan Canfield | Fox News
James White on Thursday announced his retirement from football.

The three-time Super Bowl champion running back, who played his entire eight-year career with the New England Patriots, announced his retirement on Twitter.

"Thank you to Mr. Kraft, Coach Belichick, and the entire Patriots organization for giving me the opportunity to live out my childhood dream. To be able to play my entire career for one franchise, in front of the best fans in the NFL, has been a tremendous blessing and honor," White said in a statement.

White grew up in Florida and went to college at Wisconsin University. As a Badger, he was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2010 and was a two-time member of the second-team All-Big Ten teams in 2010 and 2013.

Running back James White holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy following Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Feb. 5, 2017.

Running back James White holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy following Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Feb. 5, 2017. (Al Pereira/Getty Images)

During his college career, White rushed for 4,015 yards, averaging 6.2 yards per carry and running for 45 touchdowns. As a receiver, White caught 73 receptions, amounting for 670 yards and scoring three receiving touchdowns.

In 2013, White rushed for 1,444 yards, averaging 6.2 yards per carry and scoring 13 touchdowns while firmly establishing himself as a dual threat running back. In that same season, he caught 39 passes for 300 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

White was selected by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2014 draft round.

James White of the New England Patriots makes a catch beyond the reach of Jerome Baker of the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Sept. 12, 2021.

James White of the New England Patriots makes a catch beyond the reach of Jerome Baker of the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Sept. 12, 2021. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Patriots used White as more of a receiving back as he amassed 381 catches for 3278 receiving yards during his career, compared to 319 rushing attempts for 1278 yards. 

He finished his career with 36 regular-season touchdowns.

While White didn’t play a big role in the Patriots' Super Bowl XLIX and Super Bowl LIII victories, he played a crucial role in their legendary comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

In that game, White ran the ball six times for 29 yards and two rushing touchdowns in addition to catching 14 passes for 110 yards and a receiving touchdown.

White scored the Super Bowl-winning touchdown in overtime.

White in action against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Dec. 20, 2020.

White in action against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Dec. 20, 2020. (Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Last year ,the running back played in only three games, catching 12 passes for 94 yards and running the ball 10 times for 38 yards and one touchdown.

White had been on the Patriots' Physically Unable to Perform list (PUP) prior to retiring on Thursday.

Ryan Canfield is a college associate for Fox News Digital.