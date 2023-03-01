Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL Draft
Published

Jalen Carter, potential No. 1 NFL draft pick, implicated in fatal crash involving Georgia football members

An arrest warrant for Carter was issued for reckless driving and racing

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 1 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 1

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Jalen Carter, a projected top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, stemming from the January 15 car crash that killed a Georgia football player and a recruiting staff member. 

The deadly crash occurred shortly after the Bulldogs championship parade which celebrated their second consecutive College Football Playoff championship. 

Georgia Bulldogs Offensive Linemen Devin Willock, #77, after the college football game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Georgia Bulldogs on Oct. 2, 2021, at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia.

Georgia Bulldogs Offensive Linemen Devin Willock, #77, after the college football game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Georgia Bulldogs on Oct. 2, 2021, at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. (Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and 24-year-old Chandler LeCroy, who worked in the recruiting department, were killed. 

ESPN ANALYST TAKES OFFENSE TO DEION SANDERS’ RECRUITING TACTICS: ‘THAT S— AINT FUNNY’

"As a result of the ongoing investigation into the January 15, 2023, fatal car crash that occured in the 900 block of Barnett Shoals Road, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department has secured arrest warrants for Jalen Carter, 21, for Reckless Driving and Racing," Lt. Shaun Barnett said in a statement. 

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jalen Carter, #88, during the college football Playoff Semifinal game at the Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Dec. 31, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jalen Carter, #88, during the college football Playoff Semifinal game at the Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Dec. 31, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"The investigation found that Chandler LeCroy, driver of the 2021 For Expedition, and Jalen Carter, driver of the 2021 Jeep Trackhawk, were operating their vehicles in a manner consistent with racing shortly after leaving the downtown Athens area around 2:30 AM. The evidence demonstrated that both vehicles switched between lanes, drove in the center turn lane, drove in opposite lanes of travel, overtook other motorists, and drove at high rates of speed, in an apparent attempt to outdistance each other. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Evidence indicated that shortly before the crash the Expedition was traveling at about 104 miles per hour. The toxicology report indicated LeCroy’s blood alcohol concentration was .197 at the time of the crash. Investigators determined that alcohol impairment, racing, reckless driving, and speed were significant contributing factors to the crash." 

Jalen Carter, #88 of the Georgia Bulldogs, celebrates with a newspaper reading "Perfect!" after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at SoFi Stadium on Jan. 9, 2023 in Inglewood, California. Georgia defeated TCU 65-7.

Jalen Carter, #88 of the Georgia Bulldogs, celebrates with a newspaper reading "Perfect!" after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at SoFi Stadium on Jan. 9, 2023 in Inglewood, California. Georgia defeated TCU 65-7. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Both charges are misdemeanors, according to The Athletic. 

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart released a statement shortly after the news, saying the program will continue to cooperate with authorities 

"The charges announced today are deeply concerning, especially as we are still struggling to cope with the devastating loss of two beloved members of our community," Smart said. 

"We will continue to cooperate fully with the authorities while supporting these families and assessing what we can learn from this horrible tragedy."

Carter, who is ESPN’s No. 1 overall prospect in this year’s draft, was scheduled to speak with reporters on Wednesday at the NFL Combine. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.