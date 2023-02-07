Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Boxing
Published

Jake Paul will 'need' an ambulance 'on speed dial' against Tommy Fury, opponent says

Fury and Paul square off in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 26

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 7 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 7

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

After two postponements, the long-await Tommy Fury-Jake Paul fight is finally almost here.

The two will enter the ring in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 26, a match that had originally been scheduled for Dec. 19, 2021, but Fury has a bold prediction for how it will go down.

"My message to Jake Paul is good luck and I hope you've trained and I hope you got an ambulance on speed dial because you're gonna need it," Fury told TMZ Sports.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jake Paul speaks during a Jake Paul v Anderson Silva press conference at Gila River Arena on September 13, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

Jake Paul speaks during a Jake Paul v Anderson Silva press conference at Gila River Arena on September 13, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

"This is all that's been in my mind for the past two and a half, three years because I'm a professional, legitimate fighter, and my name has been lingering with Jake Paul for quite some time now and Jake Paul is not on my level," he continued. "Jake Paul is not even considered a legitimate fighter and to have my name dragged through the mud with his, I want to prove a point.

"In three weeks, I get my chance. I don't wanna take it both hands, I wanna school this man. I'm gonna take him to the trenches and he will be drowned. There's no way he can last eight rounds in the ring with me."

Fury thinks that he's going to knock out Paul early on in the fight.

"I see me putting him away early, the way I'm punching in the gym, what I'm doing to people in the gym," Fury said. "There's no way. When the shots land, he will be going down. He will not get up…

Tommy Fury is victorious as he defeats Daniel Bocianski during their light heavyweight fight at Wembley Stadium on April 23, 2022 in London, England

Tommy Fury is victorious as he defeats Daniel Bocianski during their light heavyweight fight at Wembley Stadium on April 23, 2022 in London, England (Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

"I'm gonna hurt this man seriously come February 26th and if he banking on me for not showing, well if that's where he getting his confidence from, then he needs to think again 'cause I'll be there, and I'll be right in his face come fight night."

A fight originally scheduled 14 months ago, the first postponement came when Fury, was dealing with a broken rib and a bacterial chest infection. It was rescheduled to Aug. 6 of last year, but Fury apparently had his travel visa to the United States denied.

Fury is the younger brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, while Paul, 26, is a YouTuber turned into arguably the biggest superstar in today's boxing, to the dislike of many. His brother, Logan, has had stints in the WWE, and was a part of last month's Royal Rumble.

Paul defeated UFC legend Anderson Silva in October by unanimous decision, bringing his boxing record to 6-0.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 29: Jake Paul exits the ring after his unanimous decision win over Anderson Silva of Brazil in their cruiserweight bout at Desert Diamond Arena on October 29, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 29: Jake Paul exits the ring after his unanimous decision win over Anderson Silva of Brazil in their cruiserweight bout at Desert Diamond Arena on October 29, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In November, Paul ran into Fury's father, John, at an exhibition match between Floyd Mayweather and Deji Olatunji in Dubai, where the two exchanged pleasantries.

Fury is 8-0 in his career with half his wins coming via knockout. His last fight was a win over Daniel Bocianski by decision.