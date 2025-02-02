Jake Paul offers Saquon Barkley one of his Ferraris if he wins Super Bowl MVP

Super Bowl Sunday has the potential to be extra special for Saquon Barkley.

For one, he'll be playing for the Lombardi Trophy for the first time. It will also be his 28th birthday.

However, aside from the coveted trophy, he has a chance to win another grand prize next week: one of Jake Paul's Ferraris.

Paul gave his word in a social media post last week.

"This is a message for Saquon Barkley and Saquon Barkley only. If you win the Super Bowl MVP, I think you can do it brother … I will give you one of my Ferraris," Paul said in the video.

In a video where Oz The Mentalist visited the Philadelphia Eagles, Barkley was spotted wearing a shirt from Paul's men's personal care brand, W.

Barkley has dominated all season, much to New York Giants fans' chagrin. After the team opted to move off him, he became the ninth player in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in a season. Had he not rested in Week 18, he very well could have broken Eric Dickerson's single-season rushing record.

In 19 games played this season, including the postseason, Barkley has rushed for 2,447 yards and 18 touchdowns, five of which have come in his last two games.

Seven running backs have won the Super Bowl MVP, but it's been almost 30 years since the last one: Terrell Davis in 1997.

Barkley is 30 yards away breaking Davis' record for the most rushing yards in a season including playoff games.

The superstar running back joined the Eagles on a three-year deal this past offseason, and it's proving to be perhaps their best move in recent memory. Out of his 19 games played, he's rushed for 100-plus 12 times and has eclipsed the 200-yard mark twice.

Including the playoffs, Barkley is averaging 128.8 rushing yards per game. So, it's certainly not out of the question that he could break the running back drought.

He'll just have to do it against the back-to-back reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs.

