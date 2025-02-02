Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Super Bowl LIX

Jake Paul offers Saquon Barkley one of his Ferraris if he wins Super Bowl MVP

Barkley averaged 128.8 yards per game this season, including playoffs

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 2 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 2

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Super Bowl Sunday has the potential to be extra special for Saquon Barkley.

For one, he'll be playing for the Lombardi Trophy for the first time. It will also be his 28th birthday.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

However, aside from the coveted trophy, he has a chance to win another grand prize next week: one of Jake Paul's Ferraris.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jake Paul and Saquon Barkley

Jake Paul has offered Saquon Barkley a Ferrari if he wins Super Bowl MVP. (Getty Images)

Paul gave his word in a social media post last week.

"This is a message for Saquon Barkley and Saquon Barkley only. If you win the Super Bowl MVP, I think you can do it brother … I will give you one of my Ferraris," Paul said in the video.

In a video where Oz The Mentalist visited the Philadelphia Eagles, Barkley was spotted wearing a shirt from Paul's men's personal care brand, W.

Barkley has dominated all season, much to New York Giants fans' chagrin. After the team opted to move off him, he became the ninth player in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in a season. Had he not rested in Week 18, he very well could have broken Eric Dickerson's single-season rushing record.

Saquon Barkley reacts to touchdown

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley celebrates after a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the second half of the NFC Championship at Lincoln Financial Field. (Bill Streicher-Imagn Images)

In 19 games played this season, including the postseason, Barkley has rushed for 2,447 yards and 18 touchdowns, five of which have come in his last two games.

Seven running backs have won the Super Bowl MVP, but it's been almost 30 years since the last one: Terrell Davis in 1997.

Barkley is 30 yards away breaking Davis' record for the most rushing yards in a season including playoff games. 

Saquon Barkley runs for touchdown

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley runs with the ball for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the first half of the NFC Championship at Lincoln Financial Field. (Eric Hartline-Imagn Images)

NFL SET TO PLAY IN AUSTRALIA IN 2026 WITH MARQUEE TEAMS: REPORT

The superstar running back joined the Eagles on a three-year deal this past offseason, and it's proving to be perhaps their best move in recent memory. Out of his 19 games played, he's rushed for 100-plus 12 times and has eclipsed the 200-yard mark twice.

Including the playoffs, Barkley is averaging 128.8 rushing yards per game. So, it's certainly not out of the question that he could break the running back drought.

Tubi promo

Super Bowl LIX will be streamed on Tubi. (Tubi)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He'll just have to do it against the back-to-back reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.