Raiders' Davante Adams suggests Derek Carr is Hall of Famer

Davante Adams expressed zero concerns about transitioning from Aaron Rodgers with the Green Bay Packers to Derek Carr with his new team, the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders acquired Adams in a blockbuster trade during the offseason, reuniting the star wide receiver with his Fresno State teammate Carr.

When asked about the transition in an interview with CBS Sports, Adams expressed confidence in his new quarterback.

"Any time you change quarterbacks from a Hall of Famer to a Hall of Famer, Stabler to Rich Gannon or whoever you go to, it’ll definitely be a little bit of an adjustment," Adams said.

"Both are great players and great to be around, so I’m just enjoying that process and getting better myself. I’m going to try and do as much as I can to help these guys go out and win as many games as we can."

Carr has come into his own over the last few seasons, playing every game since 2018. He also has four consecutive seasons of 4,000 or more passing yards.

Last year, Carr threw for 4,804 yards, 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. With Adams as a new target, Carr could approach 30 touchdown passes. He’s only thrown 30 or more touchdown passes once – 32 in 2015.

Adams played in 16 games for the Packers in 2021, catching 123 passes for 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns. He led the NFL in touchdown catches in 2020 with 18.