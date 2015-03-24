Jaguars promote receiver Kerry Taylor for home opener vs Colts, waive safety Craig Loston

The Jacksonville Jaguars have promoted second-year receiver Kerry Taylor from the practice squad and waived rookie safety Craig Loston.

The moves came Saturday, one day before the team's home opener against Indianapolis.

Jacksonville needs Taylor to bolster its receiver depth. The Jaguars already ruled out rookie Marqise Lee because of a hamstring injury. Cecil Shorts III (hamstring) and Allen Hurns (ankle) are probable to play, but recovering from injuries. So Taylor will essentially serve as an insurance policy in case either of those guys has a setback.

Taylor spent the first two weeks on Jacksonville's practice squad. He played in 10 games last season, three with Arizona and seven with the Jaguars. He has 22 career receptions for 229 yards and a touchdown.

___

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL