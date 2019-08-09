Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Jacksonville Jaguars
Published

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Gardner Minshew gets popped in preseason debut

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 9Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 9

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 9 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew got a rude welcoming to the NFL on Thursday night in a game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Minshew dropped back to the pass in the second quarter with the team down 13-0. Minshew was immediately leveled by the Ravens’ second-year linebacker Kenny Young.

CLEVELAND BROWNS' DAMON SHEEHY-GUISEPPI SCORES TOUCHDOWN IN LATEST TWIST TO WILD NFL JOURNEY

Minshew’s helmet flew off and Young celebrated the impactful sack.

The Jaguars lost the game 29-0. Minshew was 7-of-14 with 46 passing yards in the game.

“We had a hard time getting things going,” Minshew said after the game, according to the Florida Times-Union. “We’re going to take this film and fix these mistakes and just keep [getting] better. To compete against them all week, it builds your confidence. But tonight, we just couldn’t get anything going.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Jaguars selected Minshew in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Washington State.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.