Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Gardner Minshew gets popped in preseason debut

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew got a rude welcoming to the NFL on Thursday night in a game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Minshew dropped back to the pass in the second quarter with the team down 13-0. Minshew was immediately leveled by the Ravens’ second-year linebacker Kenny Young.

Minshew’s helmet flew off and Young celebrated the impactful sack.

The Jaguars lost the game 29-0. Minshew was 7-of-14 with 46 passing yards in the game.

“We had a hard time getting things going,” Minshew said after the game, according to the Florida Times-Union. “We’re going to take this film and fix these mistakes and just keep [getting] better. To compete against them all week, it builds your confidence. But tonight, we just couldn’t get anything going.”

The Jaguars selected Minshew in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Washington State.