©2019 FOX News Network, LLC.

Jackson State mascot penalized for getting into scrum after touchdown catch

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Jackson State Tigers mascot appeared to forget what their role on the team was Sunday.

In the third quarter against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats, Jackson State quarterback Jalon Jones threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Warren Newman who made a great catch for the score.

Newman was in the end zone as he fought Bethune-Cookman defenders for the ball. As he was fighting, Jackson State’s mascot came over to the scrum and attempted to pull the defenders off the pile.

The mascot was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct and moved the Tigers backward on the kickoff.

While Jackson State was up 15-7 after the score, the Wildcats would score four straight times and end up defeating the Tigers 35-15.

It’s the fifth straight time Jackson State has lost its first game of the season. The last time they won the season opener was on Aug. 30, 2014, against the Florida A&M.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.