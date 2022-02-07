Expand / Collapse search
Olympics
Published

Amos Mosaner, Stefania Constantini clinch Italy’s 1st-ever Olympic curling medal

Amos Mosaner and Stefania Constantini guaranteed Italy at least silver ahead of gold medal match against Norway

Associated Press
BEIJING – Amos Mosaner and Stefania Constantini clinched Italy's first-ever Olympic curling medal on Monday, and they did it with one of the most dominating performances in Winter Games history.

The Italian mixed doubles team beat Sweden 8-1 in seven ends in the semifinals, improving their record in Beijing to 10-0. 

Mosaner, who was also on the men's team at the Pyeongchang Games, and Constantini, an Olympic rookie, earned points in each of the first five ends of the match, the latter four despite Sweden having the last-rock advantage, called the hammer.

Amos Mosaner and Stefania Constantini clinched Italy's first-ever Olympic curling medal on Monday at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

Italy will play Norway in the gold medal match on Tuesday. Magnus Nedregotten and Kristin Skaslien advanced after beating Britain 6-5 on a last-rock draw to the button.

The Norwegians are the defending bronze medalists, moving up after the Russian team that beat them in the Pyeongchang third-place game was disqualified for a positive doping test.

Almida de Val and Oskar Eriksson of Sweden will face Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat of Britain for the bronze Tuesday.