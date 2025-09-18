Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Olympics

Italian skier Matteo Franzoso dead at 25 after training crash in Chile

Matteo Franzoso suffered a fatal head injury

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 18 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 18

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Italian skier Matteo Franzoso died just days before his 26th birthday after he sustained a serious head injury in a crash during training in Chile over the weekend, officials confirmed this week. 

The Italian Winter Sports Federation (FISI) released a statement confirming the death of 25-year-old Franzoso, who was fatally injured Saturday when he crashed during a training session in La Parva, approximately 30 miles outside Santiago, Chile. 

Matteo Franzoso skies

Matteo Franzoso of Italy competes during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup men’s downhill in Kitzbühel, Austria, Jan. 25, 2025. (Severin Aichbauer/SEPA.Media /Getty Images)

According to officials, Franzoso crashed into a fence while attempting a small jump. He was "immediately" reached by an air ambulance and taken to an intensive care unit, where he was put into a medically induced coma. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

FISI said Monday that he died as a result of the head injury and a resulting cerebral edema. His 26th birthday was Tuesday. 

"This is a tragedy for the family and for our sport," FISI President Flavio Roda said in a statement. "It's a tragedy that brings us back to the state of mind we had just under a year ago, when Matilde Lorenzi passed away." 

Matteo Franzoso waves

Matteo Franzoso of Italy reacts after crashing in the men’s downhill of the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in Lake Louise, Alberta, Canada, Nov. 26, 2022. (Sergei Belski/USA Today Sports)

FORMER ALL-AMERICAN COLLEGE SKIER DIES IN ACCIDENT AT LAKE TAHOE RESORT

Italian skier Matilde Lorenzi died less than a year ago in October 2024 after a fall during a training session. She was 19. 

"It's absolutely essential to do everything possible to ensure that such incidents never happen again," Roda’s statement continued. "In this sad and painful moment, I want to tell all athletes and coaches, in every sport, that the Federation is by their side and that they will find all the support they need. I ask for the utmost respect for Matteo’s family, to whom we will remain close in every way necessary."

Matteo Franzoso skies

Italy's Matteo Franzoso competes during a men's World Cup super-G skiing race Dec. 4, 2022, in Beaver Creek, Colo. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, file)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Franzoso won a super-G race on the second-tier Europa Cup circuit in 2021, having finished fourth in the downhill at the World Junior Championships in 2020. He competed in 17 World Cup races — 11 super-Gs and six downhills. His best World Cup result was 28th in a super-G in Cortina d’Ampezzo in January 2023.

Franzoso was training with Italian team standouts Dominik Paris, Christof Innerhofer, Mattia Casse and others ahead of the Milan-Cortina Olympics in February. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue