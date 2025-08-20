Controversial US-born Chinese Olympic skier Eileen Gu suffers 'terrible accident' in training: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Eileen Gu, the American-born skier who chose to represent China in the 2022 Olympics, was reportedly involved in a training accident in New Zealand last week.

Bystanders at the Cardrona Alpine Resort in Cardrona told the South China Morning Post that Gu appeared to suffer serious injuries and needed to be taken to the hospital on a stretcher.

Gu reportedly gave a health update on her Weibo account.

"Unfortunately, a very terrible accident occurred yesterday due to human error," she wrote. "Hopefully I’ll be back on the snow soon, but I’m still waiting for final confirmation from the expert team.

"I have to concentrate fully during training, especially when I am preparing to start, as it’s very dangerous to be interrupted. I also have to focus on picturing and imagining the moves while on the cable car. In order to save time, I don’t have lunch breaks and try to use the bathroom as little as possible. So please don’t record or take photos while I’m training."

Gu won two gold medals and a silver at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.

She sparked controversy on the Olympic stage as she decided to compete for China over Team USA. Her father is American but her mother is a first-generation Chinese immigrant.

During the Games, she dodged questions about her citizenship after winning gold. Chinese state media has claimed that Gu became a Chinese national at the age of 15, according to Reuters.

The government does not allow dual citizenship, meaning the California native would have had to give up her U.S. citizenship in order to do so.

Gu estimated she's spent at least a quarter of her life in China. Her origin story, as she tells it, begins with the time she pitched the idea for China's first slopestyle ski event at age 9 — and won.

She said in 2024 that she planned to represent China again in the 2026 Olympics.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.