Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Olympics

Controversial US-born Chinese Olympic skier Eileen Gu suffers 'terrible accident' in training: report

Gu won two gold medals at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 20 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 20

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Eileen Gu, the American-born skier who chose to represent China in the 2022 Olympics, was reportedly involved in a training accident in New Zealand last week.

Bystanders at the Cardrona Alpine Resort in Cardrona told the South China Morning Post that Gu appeared to suffer serious injuries and needed to be taken to the hospital on a stretcher.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Eileen Gu in 2022

Eileen Gu (CHN) celebrates the gold medal after competing in the Freestyle Skiing Women's Halfpipe Final during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at Genting Snow Park. (Danielle Parhizkaran/USA TODAY Sports)

Gu reportedly gave a health update on her Weibo account.

"Unfortunately, a very terrible accident occurred yesterday due to human error," she wrote. "Hopefully I’ll be back on the snow soon, but I’m still waiting for final confirmation from the expert team.

"I have to concentrate fully during training, especially when I am preparing to start, as it’s very dangerous to be interrupted. I also have to focus on picturing and imagining the moves while on the cable car. In order to save time, I don’t have lunch breaks and try to use the bathroom as little as possible. So please don’t record or take photos while I’m training."

Gu won two gold medals and a silver at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.

Eileen Gu in the Paris Games

Eileen Gu poses for a photo in front of the Eiffel Tower before the Opening Ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games. (James Lang/USA TODAY Sports)

She sparked controversy on the Olympic stage as she decided to compete for China over Team USA. Her father is American but her mother is a first-generation Chinese immigrant.

WORLD BOXING TO HAVE MANDATORY SEX TESTING TO KEEP MALES OUT OF WOMEN'S COMPETITIONS

During the Games, she dodged questions about her citizenship after winning gold. Chinese state media has claimed that Gu became a Chinese national at the age of 15, according to Reuters. 

The government does not allow dual citizenship, meaning the California native would have had to give up her U.S. citizenship in order to do so.

Gu estimated she's spent at least a quarter of her life in China. Her origin story, as she tells it, begins with the time she pitched the idea for China's first slopestyle ski event at age 9 — and won.

Eileen Gu celebrates

Eileen Gu gold medalist celebrates in the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at Genting Snow Park. (Jack Gruber/USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She said in 2024 that she planned to represent China again in the 2026 Olympics.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue