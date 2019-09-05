Ex-NFL player one of 12 accused in 61 robberies that netted $1M in electronics, authorities say

An NFL cornerback who was waived by the Indianapolis Colts last week has been charged along with 11 other people in connection with 61 robberies of UPS drivers across Northern California that resulted in the theft of $1 million in electronics, authorities announced Thursday.

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office said Isaiah Langley, 22, was part of a crew that stole cell phones, tablets and other electronic devices by rushing the delivery drivers as they dropped off the merchandise at cell phone stores. The suspected thieves would flee the scene in vehicles that displayed paper dealer plates.

KTVU reported that the thefts took place between Dec. 6, 2018 and Aug. 21 of this year. Cellphone data, surveillance video and physical evidence helped identify Langley, the news station added.

The former USC player was linked to robberies in Pleasant Hill, Fairfield and San Jose. At the Pleasant Hill site, his partial palm print was found by investigators leading police to unravel the robbery ring.

It wasn't clear if Langley had an attorney. His father told KTVU, “These are false allegations, and we’re going to prove his innocence... we’re all blindsided by the situation that has transpired.”

Langley was signed by the Oakland Raiders on June 11 and cut on Aug. 9. Two days later, the Colts signed him, but he was cut on Aug. 31, the day he was arrested.

