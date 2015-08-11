Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NFL
Published
Last Update August 24, 2015

Isaac Bruce vouches for Rams to stay in St. Louis

By | FoxSports
October 31, 2010; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Rams former wide receiver Isaac Bruce (80) waves to fans during a ceremony to retire his number before a game against the Carolina Panthers at the Edward Jones Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

October 31, 2010; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Rams former wide receiver Isaac Bruce (80) waves to fans during a ceremony to retire his number before a game against the Carolina Panthers at the Edward Jones Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Will the Rams be relocating back to Los Angeles?

That question might not be answered for some time, but one former Rams wide receiver hopes not.

"I like St. Louis a lot," Isaac Bruce said. "It became a second home. I do have ties in Los Angles; I'm sure they're hungry for football. But St. Louis is where it is. We have roots here in St. Louis, so it's hard to dig up those roots."

Bruce played his rookie campaign in L.A. as part of the Los Angeles Rams before the club moved to St. Louis, where he played 13 seasons during his 16-year career.

For a franchise that has not reached the postseason in 10 years, there is still some excitement among the fan base, according to Bruce.

"We didn't have fans coming out and supporting and anticipating a great team," he said. "And neither did we have a team of this magnitude on paper."

Could this be the year the Rams end a decade-long drought?

The talent is certainly there on paper; whether it can all come together remains the big question.

(h/t St. Louis Post-Dispatch)