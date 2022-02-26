Expand / Collapse search
Indiana Hoosiers
Published

Former Indiana basketball player stuck in Ukraine amid Russian invasion: 'I'm terrified'

Creek's latest attempt to leave Ukraine Saturday was put on hold due to security issues

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj
Former Indiana Hoosier basketball player Maurice Creek is stranded in Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion and said his latest attempt to flee the country Saturday was put on hold due to security issues. 

Creek, who plays professionally in the Ukrainian SuperLeague, told WJLA Friday he is stuck in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, and that the situation has left him feeling "terrified." 

SON OF NBA HALL OF FAMER JOHN STOCKON, OTHER AMERICAN BASKETBALL PLAYERS FLEE UKRAINE AMID RUSSIAN INVASION 

"My mother is crying every day, my father is worried sick, my brothers are calling me nonstop every day," Creek said of his family back home in Maryland. 

Maurice Creek of SC Prometey warms up before a Ukrainian Basketball SuperLeague match against BC Zaporizhzhia in Zaporizhzhia, southeastern Ukraine.

Maurice Creek of SC Prometey warms up before a Ukrainian Basketball SuperLeague match against BC Zaporizhzhia in Zaporizhzhia, southeastern Ukraine. (Dmytro Smolyenko/Ukrinform/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

"I'm terrified, I'm terrified," Creek added. "I'm not just that because I'm in it, I'm saying it because it's real. I'm not gonna lie, I'm terrified right now. It's a terrible time, so I can use all the comfort and need all the love and support I can get."

Creek has been active on social media, updating his situation. He told the station he has been moving between his apartment and bomb shelters since the attacks began. 

Indiana guard Maurice Creek and the Hoosiers played the Illinois Illini in a game in Bloomington, Ind.

Indiana guard Maurice Creek and the Hoosiers played the Illinois Illini in a game in Bloomington, Ind. (AJ Mast/Icon SMI/Icon Sport Media via Getty Images)

Saturday morning, Creek reported he was on his way out of Ukraine. An hour later, he said he was still stuck. 

"JUST WHEN I THOUGHT I WOULD BE GETTING OUT UKRAINE TODAY… THE SIRENS GO OFF," he lamented in a tweet. 

The 31-year-old played three seasons with the Hoosiers before transferring to George Washington University in 2013. He began his international career the following season before joining the SuperLeague in 2018.  

