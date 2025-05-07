Illinois man's obituary rips White Sox for pitiful MLB record: 'Couldn't face' another season

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A huge Chicago White Sox fan died late last month at the age of 77, but he managed to take a shot at his famed ball club from beyond the grave.

Jon Bernard McDonald, of Glen Ellyn, Illinois, died on April 23 at the age of 77 after what his obituary said was "a short illness."

His obituary photo shows him in a White Sox jersey, but amid Chicago's 121 losses last year, and another brutal start this season, the obituary needed to take a jab at the Sox.

"He couldn’t face another White Sox season after last year’s record-breaking meltdown," the obituary reads.

McDonald also "enjoyed playing golf, watching TV, re-sleeping and Chicago sports (except the Cubs. He hated the Cubs)."

Last year's 121 losses were the most in an MLB season ever – Chicago, after Tuesday night's debacle, is currently on pace to match it.

Chicago, entering Tuesday night at 10-28, held a rare lead heading into the bottom of the ninth against the Kansas City Royals , but three balls that never left the infield resulted in zero outs.

Second baseman Chase Meidroth let a pop-up hit off his head, the Sox infield couldn't make a play at any base on an easy bunt scenario, and then an errant toss on a grounder didn't record an out either.

It should have been a 3-2 victory for the White Sox, but the Royals were able to storm back to win, 4-3.

The White Sox are now 10-29, which is a .256 winning percentage. It wasn't that long ago when they won the AL Central, doing so in 2021.

Thankfully, McDonald was able to see his team win a championship in 2005, which broke an 88-year drought. However, that year was also the only time he saw his team win a postseason series. Chicago has never won a postseason series in a year in which they did not win the Fall Classic, which they've done three times in their 125-year history.

