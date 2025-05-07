Fan secretly snags Aaron Judge home run ball before guilty conscience kicks in

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New York Yankees fan had the opportunity to go home with an awesome souvenir, but the goodness of his heart got to him.

Before the Bronx Bombers posted a 10-run seventh inning against the San Diego Padres, Aaron Judge struck with another homer, a solo shot, to cut the Yanks' deficit to 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth inning.

A fan snagged the short-porcher in his glove and immediately celebrated with his friends.

However, as the gang jumped up and down in jubilation, the ball slid out of the fan's glove and rolled along the concrete on top of the right field wall.

A fan next to the group noticed, and used his quick hands to snag it and put it right in his pocket.

It's not known how long the fan had the ball, but someone sitting next to him returned the ball later on.

Unless, the fans pulled off the ultimate ball swap.

The Yanks scored again in the bottom of the frame, but allowed a run in the top of the seventh amid more bullpen woes.

But, in the bottom half of the seventh, the Yanks went off for their biggest inning in a decade with 10 runs that was capped off by an Austin Wells grand slam. Former Yankee Wandy Peralta was charged with six earned in his two-thirds inning of work.

As for Judge, the solo blast was his 12th of the year, which is now tied for the MLB lead along with Cal Raleigh and Kyle Schwarber.

The reigning MVP also leads the majors with a .412 batting average (the next highest is teammate Paul Goldschmidt's .351), .503 on-base percentage, and .772 slugging percentage. He has reached base in 32 consecutive games.

The Yanks and Padres wrap up their three-game set on Wednesday in the Bronx at 7 p.m. ET.

