Adrian Peterson says he still disciplines son ‘with a belt’: report

Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson said in an interview with the Bleacher Report on Wednesday that he still uses a belt to discipline his son – despite having served a one-year suspension in the NFL for child abuse charges.

"I had to discipline my son and spank him the other day with a belt," Peterson reportedly said.

Peterson was charged with felony child abuse in 2014 for allegedly spanking his 4-year-old son with a switch. The boy received cuts and bruises all over his body, according to reports.

Peterson was fined $4,000, performed 80 hours of community service and put on two years’ probation in addition to his one-year NFL suspension.

But Peterson reportedly insisted the charges didn’t change his parenting.

“There’s different ways I discipline my kids,” he said during the interview. He said he will make his kids do wall squats, put them in timeout, or take away their electronics.

He insisted he only used the belt as a last resort, after giving his son "four chances to correct his wrong," according to the report.

The NFL has not commented on Peterson’s latest admission.

The Redskins are scheduled to play the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving day.