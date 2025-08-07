Hulk Hogan's widow reveals reason behind delayed cremation; Brooke Hogan offers to pay for autopsy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Professional wrestling icon Hulk Hogan was supposed to be cremated but was instead laid to rest earlier this week.

Hogan died July 24 at the age of 71, and his cremation was approved July 30, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Despite that and an official cause of death — a heart attack while battling other health issues — Sky Hogan, the wrestler's widow, said the family wants "every question" answered first.

"[Hulk Hogan] chose cremation knowing this physical life is temporary and his heavenly body eternal. He has not yet been cremated, as our family is making sure every question about his medical care is answered first. Once we have that peace of mind, we will honor his wish and fulfill it with love and respect," she wrote on Instagram Wednesday.

After that post, Hogan's daughter, Brooke, offered to pay for the autopsy.

"I’m glad to see that my dad has not been cremated and that Sky is waiting because of family questions," Brooke wrote in an Instagram story. "With all of the speculation and uncertainty of my dad’s death, I want to personally offer to pay for an autopsy if that’s what it takes to get it done. My dad’s dignity and legacy deserves it."

Hogan had a history of atrial fibrillation, a heart condition that causes an irregular and rapid heart rate, and had chronic lymphocytic leukemia, a cancer that affects white blood cells, according to officials.

Brooke opted not to attend her father's funeral.

"My father hated the morbidity of funerals. He didn't want one. And although I know people grieve in many ways - and I'm so grateful for all celebrations and events organized to honor him, as his daughter, I had to make my own decision to honor him the best and most genuine way I knew how...privately...the way that made me feel the closest to him," she said on social media. "The only thing missing today was him in is pop up lawn chair watching the waves... and the sunset."

Sky described Hogan's funeral as a "celebration of life" in the aforementioned Instagram post, calling it "one of the most beautiful and moving days I have ever experienced."

"In the same church where we were married and baptized together, we gathered with family, friends, and loved ones to honor a life that touched millions. The church was filled with stories… some that brought tears, others that made us laugh through those tears… and with every memory shared, you could feel the love that surrounded him," Sky wrote.

