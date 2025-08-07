NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse pays tribute to Hulk Hogan with Real American Beer car, Hulkamania decal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Back in June, NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse partnered with Real American Beer, founded by Hulk Hogan, to have the brand on his No. 47 car.

The professional wrestling legend died late last month at the age of 71 after battling heart issues and other medical problems.

The two-time Xfinity Series champ has had other brands on his car since RAB was featured for the first time on June 8 at Michigan International Speedway for the FireKeepers Casino 400, but in homage to Hogan, he is going back to the American flag-themed car.

The car features Stars and Stripes throughout, but one more touch will be added this weekend at Watkins Glen International.

A "HULKAMANIA FOREVER" decal will be added to the car, with a photo of Hogan ripping his shirt. The photo has been used for WWE's tributes.

"Hulk built Hulkamania and Real American Beer with strength, pride and resilience — for the fans, for their communities, for our country," Real American Beer co-founder Chad Bronstein said to TMZ Sports. "Real American Beer is here to carry on Hulk’s legacy. We're grateful to Hyak [Motorsports] for helping us honor him and carry his commitment to his fans forward."

Hyak seemed to announce the news earlier this week when they posted a picture of Stenhouse riding the RAB car.

"This one's for Hulk," the Instagram caption read.

Hogan became the main babyface of what was then the World Wrestling Federation and spent decades in the business. He won numerous world championships and was twice inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, the first time in 2005 and the other in 2020 as a member of the New World Order.

In 2024, he founded Real American Beer , aptly named after his walk-out music during his time as a wrestler. He also founded Real American Freestyle, a wrestling promotion, in April 2025. Hogan made sporadic appearances with the WWE in his later years and made his final appearance in January 2025 in Los Angeles.

Hogan was set to join former pro wrestling executive Eric Bischoff in a new venture called Real American Freestyle. It was a fresh attempt at putting freestyle wrestling on the map. Hogan also dipped his toe into the political waters. He stumped for President Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention and at a Madison Square Garden rally last year.

He is credited with helping put today’s WWE on the map. Tributes poured in from all over the sports world, and the WWE did a 10-bell salute on last Friday's edition of "SmackDown!" the day after Hogan's death.

