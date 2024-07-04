Expand / Collapse search
Wimbledon

Hubert Hurkacz's Wimbledon bid stunningly ends after 2 valiant dives result in knee injury

Hurkacz suffers knee injury but tries to play through it

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Hubert Hurkacz may have been a long shot to win the first Grand Slam title of his career at Wimbledon this month, but he had battled enough to earn the No. 7 seed going into the tournament.

Hurkacz topped Moldovan Radu Albot in four sets in the first round and had a 2-1 lead against Frenchman Arthur Fils before something unimaginable happened.

Hubert Hurkacz lies on the ground

Hubert Hurkacz of Poland lies on the court after a fall during his second-round match against Arthur Fils of France at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London on July 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

Hubert Hurkacz falls

Hubert Hurkacz of Poland falls while trying to return a shot against Arthur Fils of France during their second-round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London on July 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

The Polish tennis star was forced to retire from the match after he injured his knee making a dive for a shot late in the fourth set. Play was stopped for a few minutes while a trainer came out to inspect Hurkacz's knee. He tried to play through it and tried to dive for a volley once again, but he couldn’t continue.

Fils won the match 7-6 (2), 6-4, 2-6, 6-6 (9-8).

REIGNING WIMBLEDON CHAMPION MARKETA VONDROUSOVA SUFFERS HISTORIC FIRST-ROUND LOSS

"I saw a friend. He was in pain and he couldn't move. I didn't care about the score," Fils said, per Tennis.com. "I was just hoping that the guy is well and he can still walk and everything. He told me that he felt something in his knee. I forgot the score at this point. I was just trying to help him, and just that's it."

Arthur Fils returns a shot

Arthur Fils of France plays a backhand return against Hubert Hurkacz of Poland during their second-round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London on July 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

Hurkacz, 27, made it to the semifinals in the 2021 Wimbledon Championships. He got to the fourth round of the French Open earlier this year.

He’s 205-136 in his career.

