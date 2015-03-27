Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update November 20, 2014

Houston Texans running back Foster ill and return questionable against Vikings

By | Associated Press

HOUSTON – Texans running back Arian Foster left Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings with an undisclosed illness, and the team says his return is questionable.

Foster, the team's leading rusher, left the game after rushing for 15 yards on 10 carries. He also had two catches for 14 yards. His last play came with about nine minutes left in the third quarter.

Ben Tate took over after Foster left the game.

___

Online: http://pro32.ap.org/poll and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL