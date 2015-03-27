Houston Texans running back Foster ill and return questionable against Vikings

Texans running back Arian Foster left Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings with an undisclosed illness, and the team says his return is questionable.

Foster, the team's leading rusher, left the game after rushing for 15 yards on 10 carries. He also had two catches for 14 yards. His last play came with about nine minutes left in the third quarter.

Ben Tate took over after Foster left the game.

