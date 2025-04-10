Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Houston Cougars

Houston basketball star Terrance Arceneaux entering transfer portal after Cougars' title loss

Houston lost to Florida in Monday's national championship game

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Terrance Arceneaux was a key contributor off the bench for the Houston Cougars the past three seasons. 

On Thursday, the sophomore guard revealed his intention to enter the transfer portal.

During the announcement, Arceneaux said the decision centered around his hope to "begin a new chapter in my college basketball journey."

Terrance Arceneaux

Houston Cougars guard Terrance Arceneaux (23) shoots the ball against Florida Gators guard Denzel Aberdeen (11) during the first half of the 2025 national championship game at the Alamodome in San Antonio April 7, 2025. (Bob Donnan/Imagn Images)

Arceneaux said in an Instagram post competing at Houston "has been a part of my story that I’ll always carry with me."

"I’m walking away with no bitterness, just growth, gratitude, and a clear vision for where I’m headed next," he added. "Sometimes the path to purpose requires a pivot, and I’m trusting the process."

Arceneaux has averaged 5.2 points per game with Houston. He played 17.5 minutes per game and pulled down 2.9 rebounds per game over the past three years.

Houston basketball players celebrate

Houston's J'Wan Roberts (13) celebrates with teammates, including Emanuel Sharp, left, and Terrance Arceneaux (23) in the final minutes of a victory over Tennessee in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament March 30, 2025, in Indianapolis.  (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

He averaged 6.5 points and 2.7 rebounds in his most recent 40 games as Houston made a run to the national championship game. He did not score a point during his eight minutes on the floor during the national title game against the Florida Gators.

So far, Arceneaux is the lone Cougars player to enter the transfer portal since the championship.

Terrance Arceneaux reacts

Houston Cougars guard Terrance Arceneaux (23) reacts as he walks off the court after losing to the Florida Gators in the national championship game at the Alamodome in San Antonio April 7, 2025. (Robert Deutsch/Imagn Images)

Arceneaux appeared in just 11 games during the 2023-24 season due to an Achilles tendon injury. 

Aside from Arceneaux's departure, Houston is grappling with losing L.J. Cryer, J’Wan Roberts, Ja’Vier Francis and Mylik Wilson, who have exhausted their collegiate eligibility.

Florida's 65-63 win over Houston Monday gave the Gators their third NCAA men's basketball championship. 

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.