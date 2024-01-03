Home of Dolphins' Tyreek Hill engulfed in flames; team says everyone safe

The Southwest Ranches, Florida, home of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill caught fire on Wednesday.

It was a two-alarm fire, according to WSVN-TV, but "everyone was safe and the fire has been extinguished," the team told Fox News Digital.

Hill left practice upon hearing the news - cameras caught Hill outside the house with a walking boot.

"I think the main thing is his family is safe, his loved ones are good, he's good as well. I know it's a little cliche to say, but things like that, part of the house, some of those things can be replaceable, but I'm just glad that a lot of his family members are safe," quarterback Tua Tagovailoa told reporters after practice.

Hill bought the mansion for close to $7 million after he was traded from the Kansas City Chiefs before the 2022 season.

Black smoke rose through the roof on the left side of the house. Nobody was in the home when the fire broke out, WSVN-TV reported.

The home is roughly a 25-minute drive from Hard Rock Stadium and its training facility.

Hill leads the NFL with 1,717 receiving yards – his 12 touchdowns and 112 receptions both rank second.

Neither Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, nor his agency immediately responded to a request for comment.

