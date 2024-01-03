Expand / Collapse search
Miami Dolphins

Home of Dolphins' Tyreek Hill engulfed in flames; team says everyone safe

Hill left practice once he got word of his house being on fire

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published | Updated
The Southwest Ranches, Florida, home of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill caught fire on Wednesday.

It was a two-alarm fire, according to WSVN-TV, but "everyone was safe and the fire has been extinguished," the team told Fox News Digital.

Hill left practice upon hearing the news - cameras caught Hill outside the house with a walking boot.

Tyreek Hill in December 2023

Tyreek Hill of the Dolphins warms up prior to a game against the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium on Dec. 11, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Rich Storry/Getty Images)

"I think the main thing is his family is safe, his loved ones are good, he's good as well. I know it's a little cliche to say, but things like that, part of the house, some of those things can be replaceable, but I'm just glad that a lot of his family members are safe," quarterback Tua Tagovailoa told reporters after practice. 

Hill bought the mansion for close to $7 million after he was traded from the Kansas City Chiefs before the 2022 season.

Black smoke rose through the roof on the left side of the house. Nobody was in the home when the fire broke out, WSVN-TV reported.

Tyreek Hill's home

Firefighters were at Tyreek Hill's house on Wednesday. (WSVN)

Tyreek Hill's home

Reports say that no one was in the home when the fire began, and everyone is safe. (WSVN)

The home is roughly a 25-minute drive from Hard Rock Stadium and its training facility.

Hill leads the NFL with 1,717 receiving yards – his 12 touchdowns and 112 receptions both rank second.

Tyreek Hill vs Jets

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill reacts during the New York Jets game, Nov. 24, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Neither Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, nor his agency immediately responded to a request for comment.

