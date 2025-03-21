Highly-prized Paul Skenes rookie card sells for more than star pitcher's salary

A one-of-one trading card sold for big bucks early Friday morning after an auction for it went nearly three hours longer than scheduled.

The Paul Skenes 1/1 Rookie Debut Patch Autograph card, which was pulled by an 11-year-old in the Los Angeles area on Christmas morning, sold for $1.1 million at the Fanatics Collect March Premier Auction.

Skenes, who was named the NL Rookie of the Year in 2024 and finished third in the NL Cy Young Award voting, will make just $875,000 this year.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The card was featured in the 2024 Topps Chrome Update set, and it prompted a hefty offer from Skenes' Pittsburgh Pirates.

A pair of premium Pirates season tickets for three decades, an opportunity to play a softball game on the field, a meet and greet with Skenes and autographed jerseys were among offerings from the team.

Skenes' girlfriend, LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne, sweetened up the offer by offering whoever pulled the card a game in her personal suite - an 11-year-old boy's dream.

However, the boy and the family refused it all, opting to put it up for auction through Fanatics.

The signed card features the MLB debut patch Skenes wore in his very first MLB game on May 11 last year, when he topped out at 102 mph and struck out seven in four innings of work.

DOD BRIEFLY TAKES DOWN ONLINE FEATURE ABOUT JACKIE ROBINSON'S MILITARY SERVICE, INCLUDES 'DEI' IN LINK

That was just a preview for Skenes, who pitched to a 1.96 ERA over 23 starts this season, the lowest for any rookie with at least 20 starts dating back to 1920, per ESPN. It was also the lowest era in baseball this season among pitchers with at least 130 innings thrown.

The sale absolutely demolished the previous Rookie Debut Card set record; Anthony Volpe's card sold for only $150,000 last year, meaning Skenes' card was nearly 10-times more than Volpe's.

Entering Thursday, bids had reached $900,000 and 64 total bids were placed, but it is not yet known who bought it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

All Fanatics Collect proceeds from the card will be donated to L.A. Fire Relief funds, with the rest going to the family, who will put a good portion of it into their kids' college funds.

Fox News' Scott Thompson and Chantz Martin contributed to this post.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.