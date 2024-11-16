Expand / Collapse search
Pittsburgh Pirates

LSU's Livvy Dunne sweetens Pirates’ offer for rare Paul Skenes' rookie card

The Pirates offered season tickets for 30 years for the rare card

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
The market for rookie trading cards just got a little hotter, and the Pittsburgh Pirates want in. 

The team offered a sweet deal in hopes of getting its hands on a rare Paul Skenes' rookie baseball card, which Topps released earlier this week featuring a patch from the All-Star pitcher's jersey and his autograph. 

Paul Skenes pitching

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes pitches against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. (Brad Penner/Imagn Images)

In a rather unusual move, the Pirates offered a trade for the lucky MLB fan who found the card. 

The deal includes two season tickets behind home plate at PNC Park for 30 years, a softball game on the field with coaching from team alumni, a meet and greet with Skenes and two signed jerseys. 

Paul Skenes about to pitch

Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches in the first inning during the 94th MLB All-Star Game at Globe Life Field July 16, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

LIVVY DUNNE REFLECTS ON 'FULL-CIRCLE MOMENT' SEEING BOYFRIEND PAUL SKENES PITCH AGAINST YANKEES

And if that wasn't enough, Skenes’ girlfriend Livvy Dunne, an LSU gymnast, doubled down on that offer. 

"Let's raise the stakes," she responded to the offer in a post on X. "The person who finds the card can sit with me at a Pirates game in my suite." 

Olivia Dunne at a Pirates game

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunn reacts on the field after her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes, made his major league debut against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park in Pittsburgh May 11, 2024. (Charles LeClaire/USA Today Sports)

Skenes made his major league debut in May and put together one of the most impressive rookie seasons in recent memory. He was named the starting pitcher for the National League in the All-Star Game after just 11 starts and finished the season 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA in 23 games for the Pirates, meaning that rookie card could be worth a pretty penny in the future. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

