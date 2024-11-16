LSU's Livvy Dunne sweetens Pirates’ offer for rare Paul Skenes' rookie card

The market for rookie trading cards just got a little hotter, and the Pittsburgh Pirates want in.

The team offered a sweet deal in hopes of getting its hands on a rare Paul Skenes' rookie baseball card, which Topps released earlier this week featuring a patch from the All-Star pitcher's jersey and his autograph.

In a rather unusual move, the Pirates offered a trade for the lucky MLB fan who found the card.

The deal includes two season tickets behind home plate at PNC Park for 30 years, a softball game on the field with coaching from team alumni, a meet and greet with Skenes and two signed jerseys.

And if that wasn't enough, Skenes’ girlfriend Livvy Dunne, an LSU gymnast , doubled down on that offer.

"Let's raise the stakes," she responded to the offer in a post on X. "The person who finds the card can sit with me at a Pirates game in my suite."

Skenes made his major league debut in May and put together one of the most impressive rookie seasons in recent memory. He was named the starting pitcher for the National League in the All-Star Game after just 11 starts and finished the season 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA in 23 games for the Pirates, meaning that rookie card could be worth a pretty penny in the future.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.