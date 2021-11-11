Expand / Collapse search
NFL
Published

Henry Ruggs crash prompts frenzied 911 calls: 'All I see is flames'

The audio recordings revealed panicked callers as the victim's car was in flames

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The fatal Las Vegas car crash involving Henry Ruggs III last week, which killed one woman and left the former Raiders star and his girlfriend seriously injured, prompted multiple panicked 911 calls.

In recordings obtained by TMZ Sports, one woman appears to be in shock.

Henry Ruggs was charged with four felonies stemming from the deadly crash on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.

Henry Ruggs was charged with four felonies stemming from the deadly crash on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (LVMPD)

"Oh my God, they can’t get no one to help the whole thing is on fire," the woman says, adding she was in bed when she heard the crash.

"All I see is flames," she told the dispatcher, "and it’s almost all gone and I think someone’s in it."

In another recording, a man tells dispatchers he thought one of the vehicles was speeding.

"I want to say the [Corvette] was probably speeding. I mean, I heard loud revving, loud noises, and then a big collision," the man says.

Las Vegas Metro Police investigators work at the scene of a fatal crash Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. Police in Las Vegas say Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was involved in the fiery vehicle crash early Tuesday that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured.

Las Vegas Metro Police investigators work at the scene of a fatal crash Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. Police in Las Vegas say Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was involved in the fiery vehicle crash early Tuesday that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison)

Ruggs, 22, is facing five charges relating to the crash, including four felonies. Prosecutors said Wednesday the former Alabama product could face more than 50 years in prison if he’s convicted on all counts.

Prosecutors filed additional felony charges of DUI against Ruggs, who was accused of driving 156 mph with a blood-alcohol level of 0.16% — twice the legal limit in Nevada — before his Corvette crashed into the rear of Tina Tintor’s vehicle before dawn on Nov. 2.

Ruggs is on house arrest with strict conditions while his criminal case proceeds. He posted $150,000 bail for his release from jail a week ago.

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III makes an initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court on Nov. 3, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ruggs is facing charges relating to a fiery vehicle crash early Tuesday in Las Vegas that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured. The photo is taken through a glass window.

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III makes an initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court on Nov. 3, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ruggs is facing charges relating to a fiery vehicle crash early Tuesday in Las Vegas that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured. The photo is taken through a glass window. (Steve Marcus-Pool/Getty Images)

Ruggs, who was released by the Raiders hours after the crash, had 24 receptions for a team-high 469 yards and two touchdowns. He was the 12th overall pick by the team in the 2020 NFL Draft after he played three years under Nick Saban at Alabama.

Fox News’ Dan Canova and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

