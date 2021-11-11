Henry Ruggs crash prompts frenzied 911 calls: 'All I see is flames'

The fatal Las Vegas car crash involving Henry Ruggs III last week, which killed one woman and left the former Raiders star and his girlfriend seriously injured, prompted multiple panicked 911 calls.

In recordings obtained by TMZ Sports, one woman appears to be in shock.

"Oh my God, they can’t get no one to help the whole thing is on fire," the woman says, adding she was in bed when she heard the crash.

"All I see is flames," she told the dispatcher, "and it’s almost all gone and I think someone’s in it."

In another recording, a man tells dispatchers he thought one of the vehicles was speeding.

"I want to say the [Corvette] was probably speeding. I mean, I heard loud revving, loud noises, and then a big collision," the man says.

Ruggs, 22, is facing five charges relating to the crash, including four felonies. Prosecutors said Wednesday the former Alabama product could face more than 50 years in prison if he’s convicted on all counts.

Prosecutors filed additional felony charges of DUI against Ruggs, who was accused of driving 156 mph with a blood-alcohol level of 0.16% — twice the legal limit in Nevada — before his Corvette crashed into the rear of Tina Tintor’s vehicle before dawn on Nov. 2.

Ruggs is on house arrest with strict conditions while his criminal case proceeds. He posted $150,000 bail for his release from jail a week ago.

Ruggs, who was released by the Raiders hours after the crash, had 24 receptions for a team-high 469 yards and two touchdowns. He was the 12th overall pick by the team in the 2020 NFL Draft after he played three years under Nick Saban at Alabama.

Fox News’ Dan Canova and the Associated Press contributed to this report.