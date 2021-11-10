Expand / Collapse search
NFL
Henry Ruggs' lawyers want to keep former WR's medical records private

Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was charged with driving under the influence in a deadly crash that killed a woman and her dog last week

Daniel Canova
Daniel Canova
Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was charged with driving under the influence in a deadly crash that killed a woman and her dog last week.

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III makes an initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court on November 3, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ruggs is facing charges relating to a fiery vehicle crash early Tuesday in Las Vegas that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured. The photo is taken through a glass window.

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III makes an initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court on November 3, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ruggs is facing charges relating to a fiery vehicle crash early Tuesday in Las Vegas that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured. The photo is taken through a glass window. (Steve Marcus-Pool/Getty Images)

In the aftermath of the unfortunate events that took place, attorneys who represent Ruggs said on Wednesday that they want to keep medical records out of the hands of prosecutors charging him.

Prosecutors filed additional felony charges of DUI against Ruggs, who was accused of driving 156 mph with a blood-alcohol level of 0.16% — twice the legal limit in Nevada — before his Corvette crashed into the rear of Tina Tintor’s vehicle before dawn on Nov. 2.

A photography of Tina Tintor, 23, and her dog is placed at a makeshift memorial site to honor them at South Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway, on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. Tintor and her dog were killed when Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs, accused of DUI, slammed into the rear of Tintor's vehicle.

A photography of Tina Tintor, 23, and her dog is placed at a makeshift memorial site to honor them at South Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway, on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. Tintor and her dog were killed when Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs, accused of DUI, slammed into the rear of Tintor's vehicle. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ruggs didn’t appear in court in person when the additional charges of causing substantial injury and misdemeanor possession of a gun while under the influence were filed. It could mean even more prison time for Ruggs if he is indeed convicted.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said Ruggs would serve at least a mandatory two years behind bars and could get more than 50 years if he's found guilty of DUI causing death or substantial injury and felony reckless driving.

Ruggs is on house arrest with strict conditions while his criminal case proceeds. He posted $150,000 bail for his release from jail a week ago.

Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs, accused of DUI resulting in death, is brought into the courtroom during his initial arraignment at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. Ruggs was involved in the fiery crash early Tuesday that left one person dead.

Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs, accused of DUI resulting in death, is brought into the courtroom during his initial arraignment at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. Ruggs was involved in the fiery crash early Tuesday that left one person dead. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Ruggs, who was released by the Raiders hours after the crash, had 24 receptions for a team-high 469 yards and two touchdowns. He was the 12th overall pick by the team in the 2020 NFL Draft after he played three years under Nick Saban at Alabama.

Dan Canova is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Dan Canova on Twitter at @DanCanova. If you've got a tip, you can email Dan at Daniel.Canova@fox.com