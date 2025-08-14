Hayley McNeff, champion bodybuilder and life coach, dead at 37

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hayley McNeff, a nationally ranked bodybuilder, nutritionist and life coach, has died, according to an obituary published Tuesday. She was 37.

McNeff’s death was reported by Boston.com, which described her death as "unexpected but peaceful."

She was a Massachusetts native who graduated from UMass Amherst and became a champion bodybuilder.

McNeff’s family released a statement to People Magazine Thursday as word of her death became public.

"Hayley was like a beam of light in this world. She had boundless energy and was very determined to achieve whatever she set out to do," her father Dave told the magazine. "She set her sights on bodybuilding and fitness and achieved the highest success that sector offered. She loved us and we love Hayley very much, we miss her madly."

RXMuscle.com noted that McNeff won the overall category in the 2009 East Coast Classic and was featured in the "Raising the Bar" series.

She later pursued a degree in psychology.

"Hayley was known for her quick wit and constant sense of humor, she had a gift for making those around her laugh and feel welcomed," her obituary said. "Her energy and determination was a constant in her life and she always accomplished what she set out to achieve.

"She treasured her friendships and nurtured strong, lasting relationships with those who knew her best. Hayley will be deeply missed by her parents, siblings, extended family, and friends."

McNeff’s death is the latest bodybuilder to have died over the last year. Bodybuilding legend Ronnie Coleman has also experienced health issues this year.