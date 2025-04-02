Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Sports

Bodybuilder who starred in Netflix show dead at 44 after having heart attack on treadmill: report

Vittorio 'Vito' Pirbazari was returning from a pectoral injury

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 2 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 2

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A German bodybuilder who starred in the Netflix series "Dogs of Berlin" died this week after reportedly having a heart attack while on the treadmill.

Vittorio "Vito" Pirbazari's death was announced by his friend, Said Ibrahim, in an Instagram post.

Pirbazari had recently recovered from a torn pectoral muscle.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Image of powerlifting weights

Nakatsuji Katsuhito of Japan places weights onto a bar as he warms up in the practice area ahead of the Para Powerlifting World Cup at Wythenshawe Forum March 28, 2021, in Manchester, England.  (Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

An Instagram page for a film the 44-year-old starred in also announced his death.

"The entire ‘HAPS’ team deeply mourns the loss of Vittorio Pirbazari. Our thoughts are with his family. We will keep you in loving memory - thank you for your warmth, your creative spirit and for being a part of our journey. R.I.P.," the "Haps" Instagram page wrote.

The Instagram post featured a video montage of Pirbazari with a featured photo of him in black and white.

Image of powerlifting weights

A stack of weights in the warmup room at a men's middleweight powerlifting event at the World Games 2022 July 9, 2022, at Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex Concert Hall in Birmingham, Ala. (Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

RED SOX INK TOP PROSPECT TO BIG EXTENSION AFTER JUST 5 MLB GAMES

Ibrahim wrote that Pirbazari had a heart attack while working out on the treadmill.

Pirbazari also starred in the "Hardgainer" series on YouTube, according to the German outlet Blid.

In writing about his recovery from his chest injury, Pirbazari said he was focusing on legs and cardio, and he would be taking it "slowly."

"I haven't been able to pull much exercise for the last 3 months," he wrote.

Image of powerlifting weights

Ahmad Razm Azar of Georgia competes in the men's 80-kilogram category at the Para Powerlifting World Cup March 7, 2021, in Bogota, Colombia.  (Guillermo Legaria/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The important thing for me is only one thing, not to give up and let go and to get better day by day, week by week."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.