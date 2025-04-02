Bodybuilder who starred in Netflix show dead at 44 after having heart attack on treadmill: report

A German bodybuilder who starred in the Netflix series "Dogs of Berlin" died this week after reportedly having a heart attack while on the treadmill.

Vittorio "Vito" Pirbazari's death was announced by his friend, Said Ibrahim, in an Instagram post.

Pirbazari had recently recovered from a torn pectoral muscle.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

An Instagram page for a film the 44-year-old starred in also announced his death.

"The entire ‘HAPS’ team deeply mourns the loss of Vittorio Pirbazari. Our thoughts are with his family. We will keep you in loving memory - thank you for your warmth, your creative spirit and for being a part of our journey. R.I.P.," the "Haps" Instagram page wrote.

The Instagram post featured a video montage of Pirbazari with a featured photo of him in black and white.

RED SOX INK TOP PROSPECT TO BIG EXTENSION AFTER JUST 5 MLB GAMES

Ibrahim wrote that Pirbazari had a heart attack while working out on the treadmill.

Pirbazari also starred in the "Hardgainer" series on YouTube, according to the German outlet Blid.

In writing about his recovery from his chest injury, Pirbazari said he was focusing on legs and cardio, and he would be taking it "slowly."

"I haven't been able to pull much exercise for the last 3 months," he wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The important thing for me is only one thing, not to give up and let go and to get better day by day, week by week."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.