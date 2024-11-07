Harris supporter Stephen Curry holds no 'ill will' after Trump's victory

Stephen Curry was likely not thrilled in the late hours of Tuesday night and early hours of Wednesday morning.

The future Hall of Famer endorsed Kamala Harris to become the next president, but Donald Trump won the election.

Curry was asked about the election, which he called "fair," after his Golden State Warriors faced the Boston Celtics, and he took the high road.

"It's a situation where Trump won. Congratulate them on a hard-fought campaign," Curry said. "The whole part about how this country's supposed to work is everybody supporting each other and coming with the right intentions to lead the country in the right direction. That's my hope. I don't hold any resentment or ill will. You want these next four years to go great for everybody. We want accountability on that front, too."

Curry and his head coach, Steve Kerr, voiced their support for Harris over the summer. Both even made appearances at the Democratic National Convention.

Prior to the game, Kerr had comments similar to Curry's.

"I believe in democracy. I think the American people have spoken and voted for Trump. I want him to do well the next four years. I want our country to do well," Kerr said.

"I believe in democracy. I believe in the will of the people. I will do everything I can to support my country and our government. I want nothing but the best for us. It's a complex world," Kerr added. "There's a lot of interesting stuff between wars abroad, global economy, that has shifted everything in terms of what it means for our citizens and their day-to-day lives. I'm well aware that I live in a bubble, and I'm one of the luckiest people on Earth. So I want what's best for us. I hope Trump can deliver that."

Harris conceded the presidential race on Wednesday.

Fox News projected Trump as the next president in the early hours of the day after he secured victory in a series of critical battleground states.