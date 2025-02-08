Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Buffalo Bills

Hall of Famer says Josh Allen edged Lamar Jackson in the MVP race 'for the wrong reason'

Allen received 27 first-place votes to Jackson's 23

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 8 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 8

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Josh Allen finally earned his first MVP award Thursday night by a slim margin.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback edged Lamar Jackson by 21 points. Allen received 27 first-place votes to Jackson's 23.

Allen has been a perennial MVP candidate throughout his career but had always fallen short prior to Thursday.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson

Josh Allen, left, of the Buffalo Bills and Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens embrace after a game at M&T Bank Stadium Sept. 29, 2024, in Baltimore.  (G Fiume/Getty Images)

He was a finalist three previous times, and with Jackson having just won last year, one Hall of Famer suggested Allen received sympathy votes this year.

"I get it, because [Josh] is a great quarterback. He hadn't won one. Lamar had two. And they're like, 'Let's just give him one.' But that's the wrong reason," Jonathan Ogden told TMZ Sports. "But it's all good. What are you going to do? But they made the wrong choice. But that's all good.

"I don't want it to sound like I'm hating on Josh because the brother is a tremendous quarterback. But he didn't have the year Lamar had."

Jackson's numbers do trump Allen's mostly across the board, but there is something to be said about Allen's Bills running away with their division despite letting go of top receiver Stefon Diggs.

This season marked the first time since 2019 Allen did not pass for 4,000 yards, but he did lead the NFL with a 77.4 total QBR. While his 28 passing touchdowns were also his lowest since 2019, he did run for 12 touchdowns, the second most of his career.

Josh Allen looks to pass

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen drops back to pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of the AFC championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. (Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images)

HOW TO WATCH SUPER BOWL LIX BETWEEN CHIEFS, EAGLES STREAMED ON TUBI

After winning his second MVP award last year, Jackson hit career highs with his first 4,000-yard campaign and his first season throwing 40 touchdowns. 

Allen got the benefit of a rather subpar division, clinching the AFC East Dec. 1. But it became clear that as long as Allen is in the fold, the Bills have a chance to compete.

Allen received 22 second-place votes to Jackson's 26 (Saquon Barkley and Joe Burrow each received one), while Allen also got a third-place vote. Jackson recorded a fourth-place vote.

red carpet

Find WAG and Kendrick Lamar-inspirited fashion and Super Bowl party must-haves on the Tubi Red Carpet Shop.  (iStock )

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This comes despite Jackson receiving more first-team All-Pro votes than Allen. It's the first time since 1987 (John Elway) a first-team All-Pro did not win the MVP. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.