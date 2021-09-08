Gonzaga head basketball coach Mark Few cited for drunk driving

Gonzaga head basketball coach Mark Few was reportedly cited Monday for drunk driving just north of Coeur d’Alene, according to the Coeur d’Alene Police Department.

Further reports state Few blew breath samples of .119 and .120 — The legal limit in Idaho is .08. Not good at all.

Police say Few exhibited "several signs of intoxication" after he was pulled over by police around 8 p.m. due to reports of speeding and reckless driving. As of now, Gonzaga has yet to make a statement after Spokesman journalists reached out.

Few is a Gonzaga legend that’s led the team to an overall 630-126 record over his 22-year tenure as head coach. The program awaits more information on the arrest, but as of now, initial prognosis is that we have another Tony La Russa situation on our hands.