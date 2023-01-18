Expand / Collapse search
Golf
Golf influencer Paige Spiranac gives men 'word of advice' on social media

Spiranac has millions of followers on social media

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Paige Spiranac is one of the biggest influencers in golf and on Monday she had some poignant advice for men who write mean things about her on social media but have also slid into her direct messages.

Be more aware.

Social media personality Paige Spiranac hits from the sand during the PGA Tour Champions Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge on April 27, 2019, in Ridgedale, Missouri. (Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

"Word of advice to the men out there. If you’re going to write a mean, nasty comment about me at least delete your DM asking me out first. You’re giving me mixed messages lol" she tweeted.

Spiranac attended Arizona for her freshman year and then later transferred to San Diego State. 

She has appeared on the Cactus Tour and attempted to get on the LPGA Tour. She missed the cut at an LPGA Tour event in Dubai in 2016. She's played in various invitational tournaments since.

She took a different route to attain her fame on social media, becoming one of the most well-known influencers in the sport.

Paige Spiranac attends ACM Lifting Lives Topgolf Tee-Off and Rock On at Topgolf Las Vegas on March 6, 2022.

Paige Spiranac attends ACM Lifting Lives Topgolf Tee-Off and Rock On at Topgolf Las Vegas on March 6, 2022. (David Becker/Getty Images for ACM)

Paige Spiranac attends MAXIM Hot 100 Experience at Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach on July 16, 2022, in Miami Beach, Florida.

Paige Spiranac attends MAXIM Hot 100 Experience at Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach on July 16, 2022, in Miami Beach, Florida. (Aaron Davidson/Getty Images)

She boasts more than 3.7 million followers on Instagram and another 1.6 million on TikTok. She’s also an ambassador for Points Bet USA and released a 2023 calendar last year.

Recently, she got into a tiff with conservative commentator Nick Adams over "slow female golfers" who play on championship courses over the weekend.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.