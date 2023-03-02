Giants will franchise Saquon Barkley if Daniel Jones deal gets done: report

The New York Giants have been working close to around the clock to iron out a contract extension with quarterback Daniel Jones before the March 7 franchise tag deadline.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says there’s a "glimmer of hope" both parties can agree to something, but time is short before a franchise tag needs to be put on the quarterback.

If the Giants and Jones reach an agreement, the other top Giants free agent, running back Saquon Barkley, will get the tag, according to Rapoport.

"They're not there yet. It’s a tough negotiation," Rapoport said at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis Thursday. "It’s really a difficult thing to figure out. What is the price of Daniel Jones? Obviously successful, led a team to the playoffs. Stats aren’t there, but [he] didn’t have any weapons besides Saquon Barkley who, if they get a deal done, Barkley will get tagged."

It's been the big question for Giants general manager Joe Schoen this offseason: Can he find a way to keep Jones and Barkley on the team long-term? The question will eventually be answered because only one player can be tagged each offseason per team.

While the NFL Combine is a high priority for every team in the NFL, the Giants want a franchise quarterback locked in before they make any moves. Having Jones under contract makes Schoen’s life easier for the free agency period that begins March 15, when the new league year starts.

Having Barkley under contract would be ideal. But the Giants have been working hard with Jones’ new agency to get something inked.

"Several hours a day over the last couple days," Rapoport said about both parties meeting. "Back at it again today. He has a new agency in Athletes First. The Giants have been working with them. Not around the clock, but significant amount of hours the last couple of days to see can they get this done before the tag deadline."

Under head coach Brian Daboll, Jones and Barkley anchored the Giants’ offense, an anemic bunch the last few seasons, to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Jones latched on to Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka’s scheme quickly, and Barkley returned to the elite form he showed during his first couple seasons in the NFL. That’s why the Giants would like that dual threat on game days moving forward.

It all comes down to price, and the Giants are taking things one at a time, starting with the most important position in football — quarterback.

If Jones is signed, and Barkley is tagged, the Giants will have until July to figure out a possible extension for Barkley before his one-year price tag is locked in.

The Giants have the fourth-most cap space in the league at just under $49 million, according to OverTheCap.com.