San Francisco Giants
Published

Giants legend becomes first former player to join team's ownership group

Buster Posey won three World Series with the Giants

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Less than a year after hanging up his cleats, San Francisco Giants legend Buster Posey has joined the ownership group for his former team.

The team made the announcement on Wednesday, and it marks the first time a former player has joined the organization as a principal partner and member of the Board of Directors.

"I couldn't be more thrilled," Posey said.

"I’m excited to provide my insight," He added. "Being a player for the San Francisco Giants, I understand there’s expectations and that’s great."

San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey jokes with teammates in the dugout after his two-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, in San Francisco.

San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey jokes with teammates in the dugout after his two-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, in San Francisco. ((AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez))

The former catcher has quite the offseason on his hands. The Giants won the NL West last year after winning 107 games. They were eliminated in the NLDS in five games, and they currently sit at a disappointing 71-77, close to being eliminated from postseason contention.

This upcoming free agent class is stacked, and two of the most highly touted free agents in Aaron Judge and Trea Turner both grew up Giants fans.

Ownership has not shied away from saying they want to spend money in this upcoming offseason, and he's primed on those guys.

"As you know, we have a lot of flexibility coming into this offseason," majority owner Charles Johnson said. "And we’re well aware of the shortstops and the person who can hit in the Bronx is out there."

Buster Posey #28 of the San Francisco Giants walks off the field during the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on September 7, 2015, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Buster Posey #28 of the San Francisco Giants walks off the field during the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on September 7, 2015, in Phoenix, Arizona. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Posey will try to lure them over. He famously tried to bring in Shohei Ohtani and Jon Lester during his playing days, but was unsuccessful.

"There is time to improve upon that," he joked.

Posey won't be "in the trenches" of ownership, but will be a "sounding board" for chairman Greg Johnson and the rest of the ownership group.

"Not only do we get the benefit of a youthful perspective, but somebody who has played in the field and worn the orange and black," Johnson said. "We are privileged having him as part of the ownership group."

San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey runs home to score against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey runs home to score against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Posey won three World Series with the Giants in 2010, 2012, and 2014 He won an MVP in 2012, and was named an All Star seven times, including in his final season last year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.