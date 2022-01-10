Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Giants
Published

Giants’ Joe Judge will return despite 10-23 record: report

The Giants do not have a GM but have reportedly made a decision on their head coach

By Meg Turner | OutKick
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge reportedly will return for 2022.

CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reported Monday that Judge "is staying" as head coach. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

New York Giants' Joe Judge yells during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Philadelphia.

New York Giants' Joe Judge yells during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

ESPN reported a few weeks ago that the Giants planned to bring back the head coach and quarterback Daniel Jones for the 2022 season, but that was before the team lost to the Philadelphia Eagles and the Chicago Bears on the road and the Washington Football Team at home.

Jones was placed on injured reserve with a neck injury in mid-December and missed the remainder of the season. New York has a few months to decide whether to pick up the fifth-year option on Jones’ contract. They could keep him beyond the 2022 season with a long-term extension or a franchise tag.

Dec 5, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Giants head coach Joe Judge walks off the field after the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Dec 5, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Giants head coach Joe Judge walks off the field after the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

Jones, the sixth overall pick in the 2019 draft, showed some promise with 24 touchdowns in his rookie season, but the team has not shown much improvement since Judge’s hiring with Jones under center.

In two seasons with the Giants, the 40-year-old head coach has a career record of 10-23 after going 6-10 in 2020.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter previously reported that one possible change may involve general manager Dave Gettleman, who could decide to step down after four seasons with the team.

New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman prior to the National Football League game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles on December 29, 2019 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. 

New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman prior to the National Football League game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles on December 29, 2019 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.  (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"One wrinkle that could complicate New York’s plans is that a new GM potentially would want to hire a new head coach rather than retain Judge, but those conversations would occur later in the offseason, and Giants ownership would convey its preference to keep Judge," Schefter reports.