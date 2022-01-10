Giants’ Joe Judge will return despite 10-23 record: report

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge reportedly will return for 2022.

CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reported Monday that Judge "is staying" as head coach.

ESPN reported a few weeks ago that the Giants planned to bring back the head coach and quarterback Daniel Jones for the 2022 season, but that was before the team lost to the Philadelphia Eagles and the Chicago Bears on the road and the Washington Football Team at home.

Jones was placed on injured reserve with a neck injury in mid-December and missed the remainder of the season. New York has a few months to decide whether to pick up the fifth-year option on Jones’ contract. They could keep him beyond the 2022 season with a long-term extension or a franchise tag.

Jones, the sixth overall pick in the 2019 draft, showed some promise with 24 touchdowns in his rookie season, but the team has not shown much improvement since Judge’s hiring with Jones under center.

In two seasons with the Giants, the 40-year-old head coach has a career record of 10-23 after going 6-10 in 2020.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter previously reported that one possible change may involve general manager Dave Gettleman, who could decide to step down after four seasons with the team.

"One wrinkle that could complicate New York’s plans is that a new GM potentially would want to hire a new head coach rather than retain Judge, but those conversations would occur later in the offseason, and Giants ownership would convey its preference to keep Judge," Schefter reports.