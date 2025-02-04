Why Giants' Jalin Hyatt will be rooting for Saquon Barkley in Super Bowl LIX: 'He was like a big bro'

New York Giants wide receiver Jalin Hatt was hungry coming off his Biletnikoff Award-winning season with the Tennessee Volunteers when he was selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

But college success doesn't always translate smoothly to the pros. Great coaches, and even better teammates, can help ease that process for young players looking to make their mark on the league.

That's why Hyatt will be putting divisional rivalries to the side when it comes to Saquon Barkley, the superstar Philadelphia Eagles running back who was Hyatt's teammate in 2023.

"I’m proud of Saquon," Hyatt told Fox News Digital while discussing his partnership with World of Hyatt at Super Bowl LIX. "When I came in as a rookie when he was here [with the Giants], he was like a big bro for me.

"Helping me through the facility, helping me through plays on the field. Just really being a leader for me, and I have so much respect for him for that. Just to see what he’s doing over there with the Eagles, I’m really not surprised what he’s doing. He’s a special player. I’m definitely going to be rooting for him for sure for what he can do. I’m just proud of him."

Now, Giants fans, don’t get on Hyatt too quickly after saying he will be rooting for Barkley. It doesn’t mean he wants to see the Eagles hoisting the trophy Sunday night.

He thinks their opponent, the Kansas City Chiefs, will win for a third straight year.

"I love Sa, I love Saquon. That’s one of my friends, so I’ll be rooting for him personally," Hyatt said, smiling. "But I do like the Chiefs. I like Pat Mahomes. I like Xavier Worthy. I like a lot of those guys over there. Not only that, they’ve been there. They’re comfortable being in that spotlight."

Hyatt touched on the "two business decisions" made between Barkley and the Giants in the offseason, which sent the franchise’s fan base into a spiral. Barkley was clearly the team’s best player, but after spending so much on Daniel Jones with a four-year, $160 million contract, the Giants slapped the franchise tag on their star running back and never worked out an extension.

Barkley ended up getting what he wanted from the Eagles, while the Giants released Jones mid-season during a 3-14 campaign.

"I think that Sa, if he didn’t want to be here with the Giants, he’s obviously going to have his places he wanted to go and where he wanted to play," Hyatt said. "Obviously, with the Giants, it’s a big business with them. ‘Do we want him? Do we want to continue to have Saquon on our team, or do we want to go somewhere else?’ I just think it was a business decision on both ends.

"Obviously, I wanted Saquon to stay just because he’s big bro for me, helping me as a rookie when I came in. So, I was sad when he left."

Hyatt knows he and the team have to move on.

That’s what Barkley has tried to do, yet the trolling by NFL fans on the Giants has gotten significantly worse in recent weeks because of his performances. When Barkley spoke Monday night to quarterback Jameis Winston about possibly joining the Giants in free agency, it had people speculating he was taking a jab at his former squad.

But the Giants must sleep in the bed they made, and the only way to silence critics will be winning games.

Hyatt will be doing his part to have a bounce-back 2025 season after a down year in 2024 (he played just 33% of offensive snaps), which begins with offseason training in Dallas after the Super Bowl.

But first, Hyatt will be watching closely Sunday to see his friend and former teammate play.

