Gerardo Parra says he is retiring as player, becoming Nats assistant

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gerardo Parra says he is retiring from baseball after 12 seasons in the major leagues and will become a special assistant to Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo.

"It's time for me to step aside to take on new professional and personal challenges," the 35-year-old outfielder wrote Monday on Instagram. "It's not an easy decision to make for any athlete, but I am happy with what I have achieved in these 12 years in the major leagues."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Parra said his new role with the Nationals "is undoubtedly a dream job to start a new chapter."

Parra became a fan favorite as he helped Washington win the 2019 World Series, making "Baby Shark" his walkup song. The Nationals released a video tribute to Parra, who signed a minor league contract with the team before this season but did not appear iny any games.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He hit .237 with 90 homers and 532 RBIs for Arizona (2009-14), Milwaukee (2014-15), Baltimore (2015), Colorado (2016-18), San Francisco (2019) and Washington (2019, 2021) and spent 2020 with the Yomiuri Giants in Japan's Central League.