Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Washington Nationals
Published

Gerardo Parra says he is retiring as player, becoming Nats assistant

Parra said his new role with the Nationals 'is undoubtedly a dream job to start a new chapter'

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gerardo Parra says he is retiring from baseball after 12 seasons in the major leagues and will become a special assistant to Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo.

"It's time for me to step aside to take on new professional and personal challenges," the 35-year-old outfielder wrote Monday on Instagram. "It's not an easy decision to make for any athlete, but I am happy with what I have achieved in these 12 years in the major leagues."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Parra said his new role with the Nationals "is undoubtedly a dream job to start a new chapter."

FILE - Washington Nationals' Gerardo Parra celebrates after Game 7 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston. The Nationals won 6-2 to win the series. 

FILE - Washington Nationals' Gerardo Parra celebrates after Game 7 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston. The Nationals won 6-2 to win the series.  (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

Parra became a fan favorite as he helped Washington win the 2019 World Series, making "Baby Shark" his walkup song. The Nationals released a video tribute to Parra, who signed a minor league contract with the team before this season but did not appear iny any games.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He hit .237 with 90 homers and 532 RBIs for Arizona (2009-14), Milwaukee (2014-15), Baltimore (2015), Colorado (2016-18), San Francisco (2019) and Washington (2019, 2021) and spent 2020 with the Yomiuri Giants in Japan's Central League.