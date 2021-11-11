Expand / Collapse search
Georgia Bulldogs
Published
Last Update 22 mins ago

Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson, potential top NFL draft pick, charged with rape

Adam Anderson was suspended from the team last week before he was charged

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 11

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here.

Georgia star linebacker Adam Anderson, a potential first-round NFL draft pick, was charged with rape on Wednesday after turning himself into authorities.

Steve Sadow, Anderson’s attorney, told the Associated Press that his client "voluntarily surrendered" at the Athens-Clarke County Sheriff’s Office. He was later booked at the Athens-Clarke County Jail at around 7:45 p.m. ET. 

Sadow said his client maintains his innocence.

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Adam Anderson (19) defends against the Missouri Tigers during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium, on Dec. 12, 2020 in Columbia, Missouri. 

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Adam Anderson (19) defends against the Missouri Tigers during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium, on Dec. 12, 2020 in Columbia, Missouri.  (Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

"Adam is innocent of the charge brought against him and intends to vigorously defend himself in court. He will seek release on bond. Once again, Adam hopes and prays that the UGA community and the public keep an open mind and afford him the presumption of innocence that the law demands," Sadow said.

Anderson, a senior, was suspended from the Georgia football team when the allegations surfaced last week. He led the team with five sacks and tied for fifth with 32 tackles.

Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson (19) tackles Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) during the college football game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Georgia Bulldogs on Oct. 16, 2021 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. 

Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson (19) tackles Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) during the college football game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Georgia Bulldogs on Oct. 16, 2021 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia.  (Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A 21-year-old woman told authorities she went to an Athens, Georgia, residence on Oct. 29 between midnight and 7 a.m., and after drinking she said she woke up with Anderson "penetrating" her, according to the Athens Banner-Herald, citing a police report. She told police it was nonconsensual and she was able to leave.

The woman reported the incident to police later that afternoon, the newspaper reported.

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart also released a statement last week.

"We are aware of the report and we don’t comment on law enforcement matters, but I’ve been clear about the high standards we have for our student-athletes on and off the field. I will be working closely with our administration to ensure we cooperate fully with all law enforcement and campus protocols," Smart said.

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Adam Anderson (19) before the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium on Sept. 25, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Adam Anderson (19) before the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium on Sept. 25, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)

Georgia is the No. 1 team in the nation, according to the latest AP poll. The team plays Tennessee on Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com