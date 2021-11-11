Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson, potential top NFL draft pick, charged with rape

Georgia star linebacker Adam Anderson, a potential first-round NFL draft pick, was charged with rape on Wednesday after turning himself into authorities.

Steve Sadow, Anderson’s attorney, told the Associated Press that his client "voluntarily surrendered" at the Athens-Clarke County Sheriff’s Office. He was later booked at the Athens-Clarke County Jail at around 7:45 p.m. ET.

Sadow said his client maintains his innocence.

"Adam is innocent of the charge brought against him and intends to vigorously defend himself in court. He will seek release on bond. Once again, Adam hopes and prays that the UGA community and the public keep an open mind and afford him the presumption of innocence that the law demands," Sadow said.

Anderson, a senior, was suspended from the Georgia football team when the allegations surfaced last week. He led the team with five sacks and tied for fifth with 32 tackles.

A 21-year-old woman told authorities she went to an Athens, Georgia, residence on Oct. 29 between midnight and 7 a.m., and after drinking she said she woke up with Anderson "penetrating" her, according to the Athens Banner-Herald, citing a police report. She told police it was nonconsensual and she was able to leave.

The woman reported the incident to police later that afternoon, the newspaper reported.

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart also released a statement last week.

"We are aware of the report and we don’t comment on law enforcement matters, but I’ve been clear about the high standards we have for our student-athletes on and off the field. I will be working closely with our administration to ensure we cooperate fully with all law enforcement and campus protocols," Smart said.

Georgia is the No. 1 team in the nation, according to the latest AP poll. The team plays Tennessee on Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.