Georgia

Georgia high school football coach fired weeks after holding baptism ceremony following practice

Community members are said to have been upset with the ceremony

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
A football coach in Georgia was fired after he held a ceremony to baptize 20 of his players.

Isaac Ferrell will continue to teach in the Tattnall County School District, superintendent Kristen Waters told Fox 28 Savannah.

The Christian ceremony took place Oct. 23, with local pastor Gary Few baptizing the players in tubs.

Football on field

A football on the sidelines before the start of a game. (Reading Eagle via Getty Images)

Some people in the district were apparently upset Ferrell brought religion into athletics.

Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) attorney Chris Line wrote in a letter to Waters that Ferrell "abused his power."

"The district must refrain from infusing its football program with religion, and Coach Ferrell cannot be allowed to preach to student-athletes or allow a local pastor to preach to and baptize students," he wrote. 

View of high school football field goal posts

A close-up of a goal post. (iStock)

Ferrell is now out of a coaching job. Waters, however, said the decision was made because of an incident after a game Nov. 3.

"The safety and security of our students is paramount to Tattnall County Board of Education," Waters said in a statement. "Based on the outcome of an investigation into an incident that occurred Friday night, Nov. 3, while traveling after the football game, the district decided that it would seek a head football coach that aligned with the best interests of the students.

Football in grass

Isaac Ferrell held a baptism ceremony for his players after a practice last month. (Fox News)

"As to any other allegations, the district does not comment during ongoing investigations."

Waters did not immediately reply to a request for comment.