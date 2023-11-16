Expand / Collapse search
Miami Dolphins

Dolphins head coach shuts down reporter he thought was trying to get fantasy advice: 'This seems strategic'

De'Von Achane likely to return this weekend

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
With De'Von Achane possibly returning this weekend from injured reserve, fantasy footballers are wondering if they should put the Miami Dolphins rookie running back in their lineups.

Dolphins reporter Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network asked head coach Mike McDaniel if he could "put [Achane] back in his typical workload" or if he would be eased in.

Of course, gamblers everywhere want to hear the answer to that question, especially considering Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. are in the mix as well.

Mike McDaniel looks on the field

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images/File)

But McDaniel was on high alert.

"What kind of money do you have in fantasy football? This seems strategic," McDaniel said, prompting laughter from the rest of the media.

He also didn't budge at all.

"I do know that he really wants to play. He's shown that … I think it's my job to not get ahead and just say it's going to be this and then chase that. That's irresponsible to the player," McDaniel continued.

In fact, McDaniel wouldn't even say if Achane would for sure be available this weekend.

De'Von Achane celebrates

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) celebrates his touchdown with running back Raheem Mostert (31) during the first half against the Buffalo Bills, October 1, 2023, in Orchard Park, New York. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

"We feel good about where he's headed, and if he's ready to roll for this game, he'll play," he said.

Wolfe also took McDaniel's answer in stride.

"Fantasy football users, my attempt to gather info on Achane’s expected workload was sniped by HC Mike McDaniel today," he posted on X, formerly Twitter.

In his previous three games before getting hurt, Achane turned heads everywhere with an astonishing 455 rushing yards on 37 carries (12.3 yards per rush) with seven total touchdowns.

Mike McDaniel Dolphins press conference

McDaniel wouldn't even say if Achane would for sure be available this weekend. (Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

The Dolphins host the Las Vegas Raiders this weekend, looking to improve on their first-place 6-3 record.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.