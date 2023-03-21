Georgetown names Ed Cooley as head coach to replace Patrick Ewing

Ed Cooley is making a big move in his coaching career, but he will not be leaving the conference he has been coaching in for the past 12 seasons.

Cooley was announced as the next head coach of the Georgetown Hoyas on Monday, ending his time at Providence after leading the Friars to seven NCAA Tournaments since the 2011-12 season.

"We are deeply honored that Coach Cooley will be joining our community as the next leader of our Men's basketball program. Ed is a proven leader and an experienced coach, whose values and knowledge of the game will lead our program into this new chapter," said Georgetown University President John J. DeGioia.

"His commitment to excellence on and off the court will bring out the best of our basketball program and will give each member of our team the experiences and support they need to thrive. We look forward to welcoming Ed and his family into this new role in our community."

Providence announced Cooley’s resignation on Monday.

Cooley will be tasked with reviving a once-proud program that has fallen on hard times.

Under Patrick Ewing, the Hoyas went 75-109 the past six seasons, making the tournament just once under the former star player.

Ewing was fired after Villanova blew out Georgetown in the first round of the Big East Tournament.

Cooley will look to turn around the Georgetown program after going 242-153 at Providence.

"I plan on hitting the ground running, getting to work on the court and cultivating relationships in and around the District. Accepting this opportunity with Georgetown is not a decision I took lightly, and was made in careful consideration with my wife and family," said Cooley.

He continued, "I was born and raised in the Providence College basketball program and am grateful to the college, its President Kenneth Sicard and its Athletic Director, Steve Napolillo, from whom I could not have received better support. I am blessed to have worked in this extraordinary conference with great players, coaches, athletic directors, and fans, and I look forward to my new opportunity."