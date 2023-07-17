Expand / Collapse search
Horse Racing
Funny Cide, 2003 Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner, dead at 23

Funny Cide became the 30th horse to win the first 2 legs of the Triple Crown

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Funny Cide, the 2003 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner, died over the weekend, the gelding’s owners announced on social media. He was 23. 

Funny Cide, which became a fan favorite when he became the 30th horse to win the first two legs of the Triple Crown in 2003, died on Sunday from complications of colic, Sackatoga Stable confirmed in a tweet. 

Funny Cide standing in his stall

Jenny Leslie leads Funny Cide out of his stall for a bath at the Kentucky Horse Park on May 3, 2023. Funny Cide won the Kentucky Derby and Preakness races in 2003. (Michael Swensen for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

"We are heartbroken at the news of Funny Cide's passing this morning. What a ride The Gutsy Gelding took us on winning [the] Kentucky Derby & Preakness Stakes. We are so grateful to Kentucky Horse Park for giving our guy a wonderful retirement. To say we will miss him, is an understatement."

According to BloodHorse, the horse earned more than $3.5 million in 38 starts and later retired in 2008.  

"Funny Cide, you meant so much to not just my family, but the racing community," former jockey Jose Santos Jr, who won the Preakness in 2003, wrote on Twitter.  "You will be remembered by most for your grit, determination, will to win and being the champion no one could have expected."

Funny Cide wins the 2003 Kentucky Derby

Jose Santos in action, winning the 2003 Kentucky Derby aboard Funny Cide at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. (Bill Frakes/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

"By me, you will be remembered for the moments you gave our family. You are a family member to me. I felt so much comfort knowing if I was having a bad day I could get in the car to drive an hour to come see you. It hurts to know I’ve lost that, but I will never lose the memories you gave me, as well as the love I have for you. Fly high champion. You mean more to me than I can ever put into words. I love you Funny."

Funny Cide lost the last leg of the Triple Crown when he finished third at the Belmont Stakes. 

Funny Cide walks out of the barn at Belmont race track

Funny Cide is walked out of the barn for his bath at Belmont race track in Elmont, New York, June 5, 2003. (DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images)

Funny Cide has been cared for at the Kentucky Horse Park for 15 years and will be cremated and buried there, according to BloodHorse.

